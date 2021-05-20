Eagle Materials Inc. [EXP] stock Upgrade by Jefferies analyst, price target now $170

Eagle Materials Inc. [NYSE: EXP] loss -5.64% on the last trading session, reaching $139.25 price per share at the time. The company report on May 19, 2021 that Eagle Materials Announces Record Fiscal 2021 Results and Updates on Corporate Actions.

Record revenue of $1.6 billion, up 16%.

Decision to remain a combined company.

Eagle Materials Inc. represents 42.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.79 billion with the latest information. EXP stock price has been found in the range of $135.38 to $142.88.

If compared to the average trading volume of 372.42K shares, EXP reached a trading volume of 1181287 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Eagle Materials Inc. [EXP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXP shares is $139.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXP stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Eagle Materials Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Eagle Materials Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $108, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on EXP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eagle Materials Inc. is set at 4.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for EXP in the course of the last twelve months was 11.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

Trading performance analysis for EXP stock

Eagle Materials Inc. [EXP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.15. With this latest performance, EXP shares dropped by -0.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 55.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 131.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.12 for Eagle Materials Inc. [EXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 138.95, while it was recorded at 148.06 for the last single week of trading, and 108.13 for the last 200 days.

Eagle Materials Inc. [EXP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eagle Materials Inc. [EXP] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.81 and a Gross Margin at +22.83. Eagle Materials Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.89.

Return on Total Capital for EXP is now 11.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Eagle Materials Inc. [EXP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 168.14. Additionally, EXP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 167.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Eagle Materials Inc. [EXP] managed to generate an average of $29,539 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Eagle Materials Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Eagle Materials Inc. [EXP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Eagle Materials Inc. posted 1.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.88/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 45.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Eagle Materials Inc. go to 8.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Eagle Materials Inc. [EXP]

There are presently around $5,633 million, or 96.60% of EXP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,973,985, which is approximately 2.824% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,695,208 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $514.56 million in EXP stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $456.95 million in EXP stock with ownership of nearly 5.401% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Eagle Materials Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 183 institutional holders increased their position in Eagle Materials Inc. [NYSE:EXP] by around 4,105,200 shares. Additionally, 165 investors decreased positions by around 3,521,739 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 32,822,921 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,449,860 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXP stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 923,766 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 1,419,461 shares during the same period.