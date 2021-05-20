Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. [DGNR] Stock trading around $9.94 per share: What’s Next?

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. [NYSE: DGNR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.30% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.10%. The company report on May 12, 2021 that CCC Information Services Announces Date of First Quarter 2021 Earnings Call.

CCC Information Services Inc. (“CCC”), a leading SaaS platform for the P&C insurance economy, announced that it will report its first quarter 2021 financial results after the U.S. financial markets close on Thursday, May 20, 2021.

In conjunction with this announcement, CCC will host a conference call on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss CCC’s financial results and financial guidance. To access this call, dial 855-940-5321 (domestic) or 929-517-0421 (international). The conference ID number is 1711638. A live webcast of this conference call will be available on the Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE: DGNR) “Investor Relations” page (https://www.dragoneergrowth.com/DGNR/) and a replay will be archived on the website as well.

The market cap for the stock reached $858.22 million, with 86.25 million shares outstanding and 51.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 608.00K shares, DGNR stock reached a trading volume of 2859673 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. [DGNR]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is set at 0.15 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

DGNR Stock Performance Analysis:

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. [DGNR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.10. With this latest performance, DGNR shares dropped by -1.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.04% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DGNR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.46 for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. [DGNR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.33, while it was recorded at 9.93 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. Fundamentals:

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. [DGNR] Insider Position Details

52 institutional holders increased their position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. [NYSE:DGNR] by around 29,807,267 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 11,738,755 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 3,738,741 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,284,763 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DGNR stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 28,310,202 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 8,591,538 shares during the same period.