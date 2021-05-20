Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR] Is Currently -6.26 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Darling Ingredients Inc. [NYSE: DAR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.26% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -8.06%. The company report on May 17, 2021 that Darling Ingredients to Present at the BMO Global Farm to Market Virtual Conference.

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) (the “Company”) announced that management will participate in the upcoming conference.

Randall C. Stuewe, Darling’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to participate in a virtual fireside chat during the Virtual BMO Conference being held on Wednesday May 19, 2021 at 1:20 p.m. ET. Randy will be joined by Brad Phillips, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Over the last 12 months, DAR stock rose by 214.61%. The one-year Darling Ingredients Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.81. The average equity rating for DAR stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $10.97 billion, with 163.15 million shares outstanding and 160.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.51M shares, DAR stock reached a trading volume of 3247605 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DAR shares is $83.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DAR stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Darling Ingredients Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Darling Ingredients Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Darling Ingredients Inc. is set at 3.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for DAR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for DAR in the course of the last twelve months was 24.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

DAR Stock Performance Analysis:

Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.06. With this latest performance, DAR shares dropped by -1.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 214.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DAR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.22 for Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.51, while it was recorded at 73.17 for the last single week of trading, and 55.26 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Darling Ingredients Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.76 and a Gross Margin at +15.18. Darling Ingredients Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.28.

Return on Total Capital for DAR is now 3.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.88, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.31. Additionally, DAR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 54.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR] managed to generate an average of $29,682 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.Darling Ingredients Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

DAR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Darling Ingredients Inc. posted 0.39/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.29/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 34.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DAR.

Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10,711 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DAR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 25,052,176, which is approximately -0.589% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,319,262 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.03 billion in DAR stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $829.63 million in DAR stock with ownership of nearly -16.108% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Darling Ingredients Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 197 institutional holders increased their position in Darling Ingredients Inc. [NYSE:DAR] by around 18,638,377 shares. Additionally, 220 investors decreased positions by around 19,529,102 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 121,224,730 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 159,392,209 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DAR stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,547,688 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 3,073,589 shares during the same period.