Citigroup lifts ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [NYSE: ZIM] jumped around 3.75 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $45.45 at the close of the session, up 8.99%. The company report on May 19, 2021 that ZIM Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2021.

Generates Record Quarterly Net Income of $590 Million and Adjusted EBITDA of $821 Million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Increases 2021 Guidance to Between $2.5 Billion and $2.8 Billion of Adjusted EBITDA and Between $1.85 Billion to $2.15 Billion of Adjusted EBIT.

Compared to the average trading volume of 998.29K shares, ZIM reached a trading volume of 4104992 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZIM shares is $36.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZIM stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 22, 2021, representing the official price target for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. is set at 3.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZIM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZIM in the course of the last twelve months was 5.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has ZIM stock performed recently?

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.52.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZIM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.17 for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.08, while it was recorded at 40.40 for the last single week of trading.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.50 and a Gross Margin at +21.11. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.98.

Return on Total Capital for ZIM is now 41.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 41.03. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10,794.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 21.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 685.48. Additionally, ZIM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 87.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 64.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 498.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.42.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.68.ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Insider trade positions for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM]

There are presently around $1,292 million, or 17.20% of ZIM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZIM stocks are: KING STREET CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 5,016,530, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 50.36% of the total institutional ownership; CLAL INSURANCE ENTERPRISES HOLDINGS LTD, holding 4,470,917 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $203.2 million in ZIM stocks shares; and HAREL INSURANCE INVESTMENTS & FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD., currently with $146.9 million in ZIM stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 50 institutional holders increased their position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [NYSE:ZIM] by around 28,428,839 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,428,839 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZIM stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 28,428,839 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.