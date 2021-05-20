Canadian Natural Resources Limited [CNQ] is 37.80% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Canadian Natural Resources Limited [NYSE: CNQ] plunged by -$1.56 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $34.08 during the day while it closed the day at $33.14. The company report on May 8, 2021 that Canadian Natural Resources Limited Reports Voting Results at Annual Meeting.

Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – May 7, 2021) – Canadian Natural (TSX: CNQ) (NYSE: CNQ) held its Annual Meeting of the Shareholders on May 6, 2021. The result of the vote by shareholders for each resolution is reported below.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited stock has also loss -1.37% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CNQ stock has inclined by 19.94% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 58.19% and gained 37.80% year-on date.

The market cap for CNQ stock reached $37.74 billion, with 1.19 billion shares outstanding and 1.16 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.52M shares, CNQ reached a trading volume of 2975672 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Canadian Natural Resources Limited [CNQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNQ shares is $40.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNQ stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Canadian Natural Resources Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $27 to $28. The new note on the price target was released on January 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Canadian Natural Resources Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canadian Natural Resources Limited is set at 1.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNQ in the course of the last twelve months was 13.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

CNQ stock trade performance evaluation

Canadian Natural Resources Limited [CNQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.37. With this latest performance, CNQ shares gained by 12.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 58.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 84.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.16 for Canadian Natural Resources Limited [CNQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.36, while it was recorded at 34.06 for the last single week of trading, and 24.22 for the last 200 days.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited [CNQ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Canadian Natural Resources Limited [CNQ] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.63 and a Gross Margin at -0.81. Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.58.

Return on Total Capital for CNQ is now -0.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.80. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Canadian Natural Resources Limited [CNQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 71.47. Additionally, CNQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 66.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.92.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Canadian Natural Resources Limited [CNQ] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Canadian Natural Resources Limited posted 0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Canadian Natural Resources Limited go to 3.90%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited [CNQ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $26,554 million, or 66.60% of CNQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNQ stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 141,783,121, which is approximately 2.799% of the company’s market cap and around 3.30% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 77,813,989 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.58 billion in CNQ stocks shares; and ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, currently with $2.03 billion in CNQ stock with ownership of nearly 10.283% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Canadian Natural Resources Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 175 institutional holders increased their position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited [NYSE:CNQ] by around 99,172,391 shares. Additionally, 152 investors decreased positions by around 83,984,386 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 618,095,993 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 801,252,770 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNQ stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,073,927 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 4,925,262 shares during the same period.