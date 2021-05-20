Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] gain 16.19% so far this year. What now?

Boston Scientific Corporation [NYSE: BSX] gained 0.12% on the last trading session, reaching $41.77 price per share at the time. The company report on May 18, 2021 that Late-Breaking Registry Data at EuroPCR Congress Demonstrate Reduced Paravalvular Leak and Low Permanent Pacemaker Rates for the ACURATE neo2™ Aortic Valve System.

Data presented at hotline and late-breaking trial sessions at the EuroPCR 2021 congress demonstrated positive procedural performance, including low rates of paravalvular leakage (PVL) and permanent pacemaker implementation (PPI), of the Boston Scientific (NYSE: BSX) ACURATE neo2™ Aortic Valve System within the investigator-initiated Early neo2 Registry1 and ITAL-neo Registry2 studies.

“These real-world findings reinforce the effectiveness of the ACURATE neo2 valve design enhancements –including the 60% larger outer sealing skirt to conform to challenging anatomies – that have minimized PVL and shown excellent clinical outcomes in a broad spectrum of patients when compared to data collected with the previous-generation ACURATE neo™ Aortic Valve System,” said Dr. Ian Meredith, global chief medical officer, Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific Corporation represents 1.42 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $59.44 billion with the latest information. BSX stock price has been found in the range of $41.66 to $42.19.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.08M shares, BSX reached a trading volume of 5170034 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BSX shares is $49.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BSX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Atlantic Equities have made an estimate for Boston Scientific Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Boston Scientific Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $46, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Peer Perform rating on BSX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Boston Scientific Corporation is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for BSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for BSX in the course of the last twelve months was 39.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Trading performance analysis for BSX stock

Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.79. With this latest performance, BSX shares gained by 2.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.47 for Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.50, while it was recorded at 41.60 for the last single week of trading, and 38.21 for the last 200 days.

Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.06 and a Gross Margin at +56.25. Boston Scientific Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.83.

Return on Total Capital for BSX is now 2.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.34. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 62.73. Additionally, BSX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 62.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] managed to generate an average of -$2,158 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.Boston Scientific Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Boston Scientific Corporation posted 0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 500.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Boston Scientific Corporation go to 16.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX]

There are presently around $53,835 million, or 92.80% of BSX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BSX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 130,736,889, which is approximately -2.078% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 109,829,688 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.59 billion in BSX stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $3.79 billion in BSX stock with ownership of nearly 17.284% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Boston Scientific Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 373 institutional holders increased their position in Boston Scientific Corporation [NYSE:BSX] by around 133,013,339 shares. Additionally, 418 investors decreased positions by around 112,460,418 shares, while 134 investors held positions by with 1,043,358,331 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,288,832,088 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BSX stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,706,633 shares, while 113 institutional investors sold positions of 19,066,390 shares during the same period.