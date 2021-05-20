BHP Group [BHP] Revenue clocked in at $46.28 billion, up 13.41% YTD: What’s Next?

BHP Group [NYSE: BHP] loss -4.39% or -3.4 points to close at $74.10 with a heavy trading volume of 2830594 shares.

It opened the trading session at $77.50, the shares rose to $75.23 and dropped to $73.65, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BHP points out that the company has recorded 37.30% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -65.36% lower than its most recent low trading price.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.38M shares, BHP reached to a volume of 2830594 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about BHP Group [BHP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BHP shares is $87.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BHP stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for BHP Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2021, representing the official price target for BHP Group stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BHP Group is set at 1.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for BHP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for BHP in the course of the last twelve months was 15.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for BHP stock

BHP Group [BHP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.26. With this latest performance, BHP shares gained by 2.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 65.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BHP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.99 for BHP Group [BHP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.28, while it was recorded at 77.09 for the last single week of trading, and 63.91 for the last 200 days.

BHP Group [BHP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BHP Group [BHP] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.15 and a Gross Margin at +47.58. BHP Group’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.53.

Return on Total Capital for BHP is now 21.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.75. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BHP Group [BHP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 56.43. Additionally, BHP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 45.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.39.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.BHP Group’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

BHP Group [BHP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BHP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BHP Group go to 5.30%.