B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. [BOSC] moved up 8.25: Why It’s Important

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. [NASDAQ: BOSC] gained 8.25% on the last trading session, reaching $3.28 price per share at the time. The company report on May 11, 2021 that BOS to Release Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2021 on Thursday, May 27, 2021.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (“BOS” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BOSC), announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter of 2021 on Thursday, May 27, 2021.

BOS will host a conference call on Friday, May 28, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. EDT – 4:00 p.m., Israel Time. A question-and-answer session will follow management’s presentation. To access the conference call, please dial one of the following numbers:.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. represents 4.34 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $16.79 million with the latest information. BOSC stock price has been found in the range of $3.0116 to $3.98.

If compared to the average trading volume of 103.92K shares, BOSC reached a trading volume of 1737054 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for BOSC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. [BOSC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.84. With this latest performance, BOSC shares gained by 10.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 81.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BOSC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.53 for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. [BOSC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.40, while it was recorded at 3.12 for the last single week of trading, and 2.86 for the last 200 days.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. [BOSC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. [BOSC] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.00 and a Gross Margin at +18.23. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.86.

Return on Total Capital for BOSC is now 2.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. [BOSC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.90. Additionally, BOSC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. [BOSC] managed to generate an average of -$10,909 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.39.B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. [BOSC]

There are presently around $1 million, or 8.50% of BOSC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BOSC stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 203,943, which is approximately 26.169% of the company’s market cap and around 24.20% of the total institutional ownership; JANNEY MONTGOMERY SCOTT LLC, holding 87,525 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.29 million in BOSC stocks shares; and GWM ADVISORS LLC, currently with $0.14 million in BOSC stock with ownership of nearly 91.84% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. [NASDAQ:BOSC] by around 210,219 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 96,000 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 109,452 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 415,671 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BOSC stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 127,919 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 96,000 shares during the same period.