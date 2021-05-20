Avinger Inc. [AVGR] moved down -10.36: Why It’s Important

Avinger Inc. [NASDAQ: AVGR] price plunged by -10.36 percent to reach at -$0.11. The company report on May 17, 2021 that Avinger To Present at the Oppenheimer MedTech, Tools & Diagnostics Summit May 26.

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR), a commercial-stage medical device company marketing the first and only intravascular image-guided, catheter-based system for diagnosis and treatment of Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD), announced that its management will host investor meetings on May 26, 2021 as part of the Oppenheimer MedTech, Tools & Diagnostics Summit.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Institutional investors that wish to schedule a meeting with management can contact their Oppenheimer sales representative or Matt Kreps, Investor Relations for Avinger, at mkreps@darrowir.com.

A sum of 3309115 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.09M shares. Avinger Inc. shares reached a high of $1.03 and dropped to a low of $0.9321 until finishing in the latest session at $0.95.

Guru’s Opinion on Avinger Inc. [AVGR]:

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Avinger Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2018. The new note on the price target was released on April 12, 2017, representing the official price target for Avinger Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $4.30 to $1, while Canaccord Genuity kept a Hold rating on AVGR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Avinger Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for AVGR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.34.

AVGR Stock Performance Analysis:

Avinger Inc. [AVGR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.92. With this latest performance, AVGR shares dropped by -2.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 253.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 216.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AVGR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.61 for Avinger Inc. [AVGR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3464, while it was recorded at 0.9661 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8834 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Avinger Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Avinger Inc. [AVGR] shares currently have an operating margin of -198.65 and a Gross Margin at +29.88. Avinger Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -216.94.

Return on Total Capital for AVGR is now -68.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -103.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -190.34, with Return on Assets sitting at -66.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Avinger Inc. [AVGR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 130.41. Additionally, AVGR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 96.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Avinger Inc. [AVGR] managed to generate an average of -$253,413 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Avinger Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.60 and a Current Ratio set at 5.10.

AVGR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Avinger Inc. posted -0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AVGR.

Avinger Inc. [AVGR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9 million, or 9.50% of AVGR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AVGR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,736,163, which is approximately 136.903% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,044,661 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.94 million in AVGR stocks shares; and PERKINS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $1.64 million in AVGR stock with ownership of nearly -25.943% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Avinger Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 24 institutional holders increased their position in Avinger Inc. [NASDAQ:AVGR] by around 5,626,054 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 1,594,370 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 2,349,279 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,569,703 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AVGR stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 386,769 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 973,042 shares during the same period.