Atlantic Equities slashes price target on Yum China Holdings Inc. [YUMC] – find out why.

Yum China Holdings Inc. [NYSE: YUMC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.85% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.92%. The company report on April 28, 2021 that Yum China Named to TIME’s Inaugural List of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (the “Company” or “Yum China”, NYSE: YUMC and HKEX: 9987) announced that it has been named to TIME’s first annual TIME100 Most Influential Companies list, which recognizes corporate pioneers, leaders, innovators, titans and disruptors that are shaping the world. Yum China is the only restaurant company included in the inaugural list.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

TIME100 Most Influential Companies – an expansion of TIME’s annual TIME100 franchise – is a new list highlighting 100 companies making an extraordinary impact around the world. The list recognizes Yum China as a leading innovator that is “inventing the future of fast food”. TIME cited Yum China’s industry-leading digital and delivery capabilities, as well as relentless new product innovation, as reasons for the Company’s inclusion.

Over the last 12 months, YUMC stock rose by 33.33%. The one-year Yum China Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.41. The average equity rating for YUMC stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $26.54 billion, with 420.00 million shares outstanding and 419.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.05M shares, YUMC stock reached a trading volume of 3242658 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Yum China Holdings Inc. [YUMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YUMC shares is $68.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YUMC stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Atlantic Equities have made an estimate for Yum China Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Yum China Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $63, while CLSA analysts kept a Buy rating on YUMC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yum China Holdings Inc. is set at 1.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for YUMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for YUMC in the course of the last twelve months was 33.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

YUMC Stock Performance Analysis:

Yum China Holdings Inc. [YUMC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.92. With this latest performance, YUMC shares gained by 10.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YUMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.65 for Yum China Holdings Inc. [YUMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.78, while it was recorded at 63.33 for the last single week of trading, and 57.54 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Yum China Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yum China Holdings Inc. [YUMC] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.54 and a Gross Margin at +15.33. Yum China Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.49.

Return on Total Capital for YUMC is now 11.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.01. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Yum China Holdings Inc. [YUMC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 38.53. Additionally, YUMC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 31.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Yum China Holdings Inc. [YUMC] managed to generate an average of $1,960 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 56.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.93.Yum China Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

YUMC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Yum China Holdings Inc. posted 0.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 41.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YUMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Yum China Holdings Inc. go to 14.74%.

Yum China Holdings Inc. [YUMC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $22,216 million, or 87.30% of YUMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YUMC stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 37,846,292, which is approximately -9.67% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 29,147,276 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.89 billion in YUMC stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $1.29 billion in YUMC stock with ownership of nearly 14.117% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Yum China Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 340 institutional holders increased their position in Yum China Holdings Inc. [NYSE:YUMC] by around 30,573,671 shares. Additionally, 299 investors decreased positions by around 29,323,940 shares, while 211 investors held positions by with 281,885,038 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 341,782,649 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YUMC stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,045,686 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 6,320,013 shares during the same period.