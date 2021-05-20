AppHarvest Inc. [APPH] Stock trading around $14.57 per share: What’s Next?

AppHarvest Inc. [NASDAQ: APPH] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.43% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 19.72%. The company report on May 17, 2021 that AppHarvest Announces Solid Q1 2021 Results in First Quarter as Publicly Traded Company.

Company delivered net sales of $2.3 million in line with guidance; reiterates net sales outlook for the year of $20 to $25 million.

Company’s initial harvesting from flagship Morehead, Ky. facility meeting operating and financial expectations.

The average equity rating for APPH stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.36 billion, with 93.65 million shares outstanding and 60.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.09M shares, APPH stock reached a trading volume of 1346134 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on AppHarvest Inc. [APPH]:

Cowen have made an estimate for AppHarvest Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 11, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AppHarvest Inc. is set at 1.40 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

APPH Stock Performance Analysis:

AppHarvest Inc. [APPH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.72. With this latest performance, APPH shares gained by 15.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.38% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.28 for AppHarvest Inc. [APPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.04, while it was recorded at 12.93 for the last single week of trading, and 16.54 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AppHarvest Inc. Fundamentals:

AppHarvest Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

AppHarvest Inc. [APPH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $676 million, or 45.30% of APPH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APPH stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 12,637,610, which is approximately 6337.316% of the company’s market cap and around 24.50% of the total institutional ownership; INCLUSIVE CAPITAL PARTNERS, L.P., holding 11,798,704 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $171.91 million in APPH stocks shares; and ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P., currently with $89.94 million in APPH stock with ownership of nearly 522.266% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AppHarvest Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 87 institutional holders increased their position in AppHarvest Inc. [NASDAQ:APPH] by around 41,238,403 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 991,103 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 4,150,407 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,379,913 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APPH stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,137,910 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 526,484 shares during the same period.