ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [ZKIN] Revenue clocked in at $86.80 million, up 88.80% YTD: What’s Next?

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: ZKIN] gained 10.14% or 0.45 points to close at $4.89 with a heavy trading volume of 5903576 shares. The company report on May 18, 2021 that ZK International wins bid with one of China’s largest suppliers of gas, ENN Energy.

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: ZKIN) (“ZKIN”, “ZK International” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that the Company has won the strongly contested Pressed-type Carbon Steel Pipe Procurement contract with ENN Energy Holdings Limited (“ENN”), which is one of the largest clean energy distributors in China. The principal business of the ENN Group is the investment in the construction, operation, management of gas pipeline infrastructure, vehicle and ship refueling stations, integrated energy projects, the sales and distribution of piped gas, LNG and other multi-energy products.

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, a flagship division of ENN Group, has been engaged in the urban pipeline gas business since 1992. As one of the largest clean energy distributors in China, and an integrated energy service provider, it has formed four core businesses through continuous strategic upgrading – natural gas sales, integrated energy services, energy trade, and energy transmission and distribution.

It opened the trading session at $4.44, the shares rose to $5.2499 and dropped to $4.55, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ZKIN points out that the company has recorded 191.94% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -365.71% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.60M shares, ZKIN reached to a volume of 5903576 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [ZKIN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZK International Group Co. Ltd. is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZKIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17.

Trading performance analysis for ZKIN stock

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [ZKIN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.41. With this latest performance, ZKIN shares dropped by -11.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 191.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 310.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZKIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.35 for ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [ZKIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.15, while it was recorded at 4.54 for the last single week of trading, and 3.67 for the last 200 days.

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [ZKIN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [ZKIN] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.16 and a Gross Margin at +4.54. ZK International Group Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.95.

Return on Total Capital for ZKIN is now -2.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [ZKIN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43.41. Additionally, ZKIN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [ZKIN] managed to generate an average of -$2,681 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.05.ZK International Group Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [ZKIN]

There are presently around $2 million, or 2.10% of ZKIN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZKIN stocks are: VOLORIDGE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 226,812, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 33.43% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 68,871 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.34 million in ZKIN stocks shares; and JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, currently with $0.26 million in ZKIN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

15 institutional holders increased their position in ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ:ZKIN] by around 414,550 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 421,151 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 334,036 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 501,665 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZKIN stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 376,911 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 76,951 shares during the same period.