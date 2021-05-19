Winnebago Industries Inc. [WGO] Is Currently -4.95 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Winnebago Industries Inc. [NYSE: WGO] slipped around -3.66 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $70.26 at the close of the session, down -4.95%. The company report on May 6, 2021 that Winnebago Industries joins the United Nations Global Compact.

Commitment advances company’s ESG responsible business practices.

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO), a leading outdoor lifestyle product manufacturer, joins 12,000+ global signatories to the United Nations Global Compact, a corporate sustainability initiative designed to advance universal principles on human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption. Committing to the UN Global Compact advances Winnebago Industries on its corporate responsibility journey.

Winnebago Industries Inc. stock is now 17.22% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WGO Stock saw the intraday high of $74.60 and lowest of $70.175 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 87.53, which means current price is +16.67% above from all time high which was touched on 03/17/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 690.01K shares, WGO reached a trading volume of 993944 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Winnebago Industries Inc. [WGO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WGO shares is $89.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WGO stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Winnebago Industries Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 02, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $61 to $63. The new note on the price target was released on October 26, 2020, representing the official price target for Winnebago Industries Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $63, while Sidoti analysts kept a Buy rating on WGO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Winnebago Industries Inc. is set at 3.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for WGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for WGO in the course of the last twelve months was 13.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

How has WGO stock performed recently?

Winnebago Industries Inc. [WGO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.77. With this latest performance, WGO shares dropped by -9.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.20 for Winnebago Industries Inc. [WGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 79.02, while it was recorded at 73.71 for the last single week of trading, and 63.97 for the last 200 days.

Winnebago Industries Inc. [WGO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Winnebago Industries Inc. [WGO] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.32 and a Gross Margin at +12.42. Winnebago Industries Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.61.

Return on Total Capital for WGO is now 11.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.46. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Winnebago Industries Inc. [WGO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 66.20. Additionally, WGO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 65.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Winnebago Industries Inc. [WGO] managed to generate an average of $11,161 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.63.Winnebago Industries Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings analysis for Winnebago Industries Inc. [WGO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Winnebago Industries Inc. posted -0.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.44/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 40.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WGO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Winnebago Industries Inc. go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for Winnebago Industries Inc. [WGO]

There are presently around $2,118 million, or 93.60% of WGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WGO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,610,592, which is approximately 5.049% of the company’s market cap and around 3.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,416,832 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $169.81 million in WGO stocks shares; and FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $120.09 million in WGO stock with ownership of nearly 21.488% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Winnebago Industries Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 122 institutional holders increased their position in Winnebago Industries Inc. [NYSE:WGO] by around 3,238,774 shares. Additionally, 135 investors decreased positions by around 2,847,246 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 24,053,950 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,139,970 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WGO stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 741,878 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 473,930 shares during the same period.