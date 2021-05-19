why Tuya Inc. [TUYA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $26.50

Tuya Inc. [NYSE: TUYA] closed the trading session at $21.50 on 05/18/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $19.18, while the highest price level was $21.6674. The company report on May 14, 2021 that Tuya Reports First Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results.

Tuya Inc. (“Tuya” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TUYA), a global leading IoT cloud platform, announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2021.

First Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.17M shares, TUYA reached to a volume of 1070242 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Tuya Inc. [TUYA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TUYA shares is $26.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TUYA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Tuya Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Tuya Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on TUYA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tuya Inc. is set at 1.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for TUYA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 53.67.

TUYA stock trade performance evaluation

Tuya Inc. [TUYA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.92.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TUYA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.27 for Tuya Inc. [TUYA], while it was recorded at 18.35 for the last single week of trading.

Tuya Inc. [TUYA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tuya Inc. [TUYA] shares currently have an operating margin of -39.43 and a Gross Margin at +34.43. Tuya Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -37.20.

Return on Total Capital for TUYA is now -34.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -33.22. Additionally, TUYA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 190.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 129.31.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.66.Tuya Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Tuya Inc. [TUYA]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in Tuya Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 55 institutional holders increased their position in Tuya Inc. [NYSE:TUYA] by around 42,036,379 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,036,379 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TUYA stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 42,036,379 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.