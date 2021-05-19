why Morgan Stanley [MS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $92.14

Morgan Stanley [NYSE: MS] closed the trading session at $88.09 on 05/17/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $85.61, while the highest price level was $87.58. The company report on May 13, 2021 that Eaton Vance Announces Upcoming Retirement of Michael A. Allison.

Eaton Vance Management (“Eaton Vance”), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS), announced that Michael A. Allison, CFA, CFP®, Vice President and director of equity strategy implementation will retire from Eaton Vance on or about December 31, 2021. His fund management responsibilities are being assumed by other Eaton Vance portfolio managers as described below.

Mr. Allison joined Eaton Vance in 2000 as an equity analyst covering companies in the capital goods and telecommunications industries. He began managing portfolios in 2005, and currently serves as a portfolio management of a number of Eaton Vance’s global and U.S. equity income and tax-managed equity strategies. He is a member of Eaton Vance Management’s Equity Strategy Committee. Prior to joining Eaton Vance, Mr. Allison was an equity analyst for Schroder Investment Management North America, and was also affiliated with Fleet Investment Advisors and Phoenix Home Life Mutual Fund Insurance.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 28.54 percent and weekly performance of 1.87 percent. The stock has been moved at 58.58 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 12.09 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 15.83 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 11.05M shares, MS reached to a volume of 7153886 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Morgan Stanley [MS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MS shares is $92.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MS stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Morgan Stanley shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Morgan Stanley stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $71, while Daiwa Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on MS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Morgan Stanley is set at 2.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for MS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 65.35.

MS stock trade performance evaluation

Morgan Stanley [MS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.87. With this latest performance, MS shares gained by 12.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 58.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 136.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.97 for Morgan Stanley [MS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 81.76, while it was recorded at 85.78 for the last single week of trading, and 65.71 for the last 200 days.

Morgan Stanley [MS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Morgan Stanley [MS] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.72. Morgan Stanley’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.08.

Return on Total Capital for MS is now 3.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Morgan Stanley [MS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 291.40. Additionally, MS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 212.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Morgan Stanley [MS] managed to generate an average of $161,706 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Morgan Stanley [MS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Morgan Stanley posted 1.96/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 75.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Morgan Stanley go to 4.28%.

Morgan Stanley [MS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $140,459 million, or 66.70% of MS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MS stocks are: MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC with ownership of 377,085,167, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 132,338,102 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.66 billion in MS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $10.66 billion in MS stock with ownership of nearly -3.754% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Morgan Stanley stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 735 institutional holders increased their position in Morgan Stanley [NYSE:MS] by around 74,194,169 shares. Additionally, 721 investors decreased positions by around 143,227,037 shares, while 164 investors held positions by with 1,377,069,534 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,594,490,740 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MS stock had 192 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,232,414 shares, while 126 institutional investors sold positions of 29,022,053 shares during the same period.