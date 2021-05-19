why Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $20.82

Kimco Realty Corporation [NYSE: KIM] slipped around -0.33 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $20.78 at the close of the session, down -1.56%. The company report on May 12, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates GFN, PPD, KNL, MFNC, KIM; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm.

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Kimco Realty Corporation stock is now 38.44% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. KIM Stock saw the intraday high of $21.33 and lowest of $20.77 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 21.86, which means current price is +45.57% above from all time high which was touched on 05/10/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.16M shares, KIM reached a trading volume of 6081261 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KIM shares is $20.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KIM stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Kimco Realty Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Kimco Realty Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $12 to $17, while Mizuho kept a Buy rating on KIM stock. On December 15, 2020, analysts increased their price target for KIM shares from 15 to 16.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kimco Realty Corporation is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for KIM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.60.

How has KIM stock performed recently?

Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.42. With this latest performance, KIM shares gained by 4.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 99.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KIM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.44 for Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.89, while it was recorded at 20.89 for the last single week of trading, and 15.46 for the last 200 days.

Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.30 and a Gross Margin at +40.27. Kimco Realty Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +94.21.

Return on Total Capital for KIM is now 3.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.27. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 101.34. Additionally, KIM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 98.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] managed to generate an average of $2,059,186 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.

Earnings analysis for Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kimco Realty Corporation posted 1.71/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2,342.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KIM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kimco Realty Corporation go to 4.60%.

Insider trade positions for Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]

There are presently around $8,262 million, or 89.80% of KIM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KIM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 66,781,848, which is approximately 1.838% of the company’s market cap and around 2.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 38,021,778 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $790.09 million in KIM stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $649.86 million in KIM stock with ownership of nearly 17.85% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kimco Realty Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 190 institutional holders increased their position in Kimco Realty Corporation [NYSE:KIM] by around 59,498,005 shares. Additionally, 189 investors decreased positions by around 32,803,864 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 305,274,329 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 397,576,198 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KIM stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,509,924 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 7,495,587 shares during the same period.