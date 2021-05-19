why CEL-SCI Corporation [CVM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $19.00

CEL-SCI Corporation [AMEX: CVM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -15.41% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -8.61%. The company report on March 1, 2021 that CVM: 1Q:21 Financial Update.

By John Vandermosten, CFA.

NYSE:CVM.

Over the last 12 months, CVM stock rose by 20.32%. The one-year CEL-SCI Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.58. The average equity rating for CVM stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $706.67 million, with 40.53 million shares outstanding and 38.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 966.88K shares, CVM stock reached a trading volume of 1240971 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on CEL-SCI Corporation [CVM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVM shares is $19.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for CEL-SCI Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Dawson James raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2015, representing the official price target for CEL-SCI Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CEL-SCI Corporation is set at 2.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1413.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 25.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.59.

CVM Stock Performance Analysis:

CEL-SCI Corporation [CVM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.61. With this latest performance, CVM shares gained by 8.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 51.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.95 for CEL-SCI Corporation [CVM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.35, while it was recorded at 20.64 for the last single week of trading, and 15.76 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CEL-SCI Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CEL-SCI Corporation [CVM] shares currently have an operating margin of -5188.28. CEL-SCI Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5415.64.

Return on Total Capital for CVM is now -110.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -118.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -243.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -88.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CEL-SCI Corporation [CVM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 70.65. Additionally, CVM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 65.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.22.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.CEL-SCI Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

CVM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CEL-SCI Corporation posted -0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -6.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVM.

CEL-SCI Corporation [CVM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $257 million, or 32.70% of CVM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVM stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 2,794,436, which is approximately 41.242% of the company’s market cap and around 4.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,588,161 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $48.89 million in CVM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $36.84 million in CVM stock with ownership of nearly 11.401% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CEL-SCI Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 53 institutional holders increased their position in CEL-SCI Corporation [AMEX:CVM] by around 2,492,101 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 1,260,237 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 9,833,825 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,586,163 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVM stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 293,133 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 872,500 shares during the same period.