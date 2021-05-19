Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Datadog Inc. [DDOG]. What else is Wall St. saying

Datadog Inc. [NASDAQ: DDOG] price plunged by -1.79 percent to reach at -$1.48. The company report on May 18, 2021 that Datadog to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, announced that management will present at the following investor conferences.

The J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference. The presentation is scheduled for Monday, May 24, 2021 at 9:30 a.m., Eastern Time.

A sum of 5419883 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.74M shares. Datadog Inc. shares reached a high of $82.82 and dropped to a low of $76.80 until finishing in the latest session at $81.03.

The one-year DDOG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 31.87. The average equity rating for DDOG stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Datadog Inc. [DDOG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DDOG shares is $118.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DDOG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Datadog Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price from $100 to $103. The new note on the price target was released on May 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Datadog Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $100, while Monness Crespi & Hardt analysts kept a Buy rating on DDOG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Datadog Inc. is set at 4.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for DDOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 34.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 29.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for DDOG in the course of the last twelve months was 178.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.40.

DDOG Stock Performance Analysis:

Datadog Inc. [DDOG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.43. With this latest performance, DDOG shares dropped by -10.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DDOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.69 for Datadog Inc. [DDOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 84.22, while it was recorded at 79.28 for the last single week of trading, and 93.41 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Datadog Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Datadog Inc. [DDOG] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.28 and a Gross Margin at +78.43. Datadog Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.07.

Return on Total Capital for DDOG is now -1.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Datadog Inc. [DDOG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 67.22. Additionally, DDOG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 65.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Datadog Inc. [DDOG] managed to generate an average of -$22,624 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Datadog Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.40 and a Current Ratio set at 5.40.

DDOG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Datadog Inc. posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 400.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DDOG.

Datadog Inc. [DDOG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $14,060 million, or 72.50% of DDOG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DDOG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,771,940, which is approximately 16.304% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 15,360,317 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.24 billion in DDOG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $873.57 million in DDOG stock with ownership of nearly 5.495% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Datadog Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 274 institutional holders increased their position in Datadog Inc. [NASDAQ:DDOG] by around 29,401,665 shares. Additionally, 227 investors decreased positions by around 17,970,388 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 126,139,051 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 173,511,104 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DDOG stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,419,743 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 3,660,178 shares during the same period.