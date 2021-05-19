Wall Street Analyst Initiated ContextLogic Inc. [WISH]. What else is Wall St. saying

ContextLogic Inc. [NASDAQ: WISH] gained 2.39% on the last trading session, reaching $8.99 price per share at the time. The company report on May 19, 2021 that CONTEXTLOGIC SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against ContextLogic Inc. – WISH.

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until July 16, 2021 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against ContextLogic Inc. (NasdaqGS: WISH), if they purchased the Company’s shares between December 16, 2020 through May 12, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”) and/or pursuant to the Company’s December 2020 initial public offering. This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

What You May Do.

ContextLogic Inc. represents 619.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.61 billion with the latest information. WISH stock price has been found in the range of $8.35 to $9.39.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.21M shares, WISH reached a trading volume of 11077301 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ContextLogic Inc. [WISH]:

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for ContextLogic Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 16, 2021, representing the official price target for ContextLogic Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ContextLogic Inc. is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for WISH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.46.

Trading performance analysis for WISH stock

ContextLogic Inc. [WISH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -23.68.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WISH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.26 for ContextLogic Inc. [WISH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.36, while it was recorded at 9.43 for the last single week of trading.

ContextLogic Inc. [WISH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ContextLogic Inc. [WISH] shares currently have an operating margin of -24.83 and a Gross Margin at +62.73. ContextLogic Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -29.32.

Return on Total Capital for WISH is now -103.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -123.75. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -132.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -39.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ContextLogic Inc. [WISH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.06. Additionally, WISH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.52.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 28.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.35.ContextLogic Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

ContextLogic Inc. [WISH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WISH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ContextLogic Inc. go to 76.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at ContextLogic Inc. [WISH]

There are presently around $3,109 million, or 76.90% of WISH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WISH stocks are: GALILEO (PTC) LTD with ownership of 103,765,380, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; FORMATION8 GP, LLC, holding 63,386,126 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $569.84 million in WISH stocks shares; and FOUNDERS FUND V MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $539.16 million in WISH stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ContextLogic Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 86 institutional holders increased their position in ContextLogic Inc. [NASDAQ:WISH] by around 80,385,715 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 12,926,366 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 252,494,359 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 345,806,440 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WISH stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 67,205,755 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 8,657,046 shares during the same period.