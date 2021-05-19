Ultralife Corporation [ULBI] Is Currently 23.38 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Ultralife Corporation [NASDAQ: ULBI] gained 23.38% or 1.99 points to close at $10.50 with a heavy trading volume of 30937674 shares. The company report on May 18, 2021 that Ultralife Corporation Awarded IDIQ Contract Under U.S. Army’s $1.25B Conformal Wearable Battery Program.

Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ: ULBI) has received a firm-fixed price indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract from the U.S. Army for purchases of Conformal Wearable Batteries not to exceed $168 million during the three-year base award period with the potential for up to an additional $350 million should the six one-year option periods be exercised. The timing of deliveries and quantities are at the discretion of the U.S. Army, and include successful completion of First Article Testing demonstrating full compliance with the contractual product specifications and program requirements.

Ultralife’s contract was awarded as part of a $1.25 billion multiple-award contract for Conformal Wearable Batteries being developed under the U.S. Army’s Tactical Power Generation Program. The lightweight, Lithium-Ion rechargeable batteries will provide soldiers with a power source capable of sustaining dismounted operations in remote areas for up to 24 hours and are envisioned to increase soldier mobility by reducing the weight and quantity of batteries needed to be carried.

It opened the trading session at $11.39, the shares rose to $11.78 and dropped to $10.05, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ULBI points out that the company has recorded 79.18% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -105.88% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 104.42K shares, ULBI reached to a volume of 30937674 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ultralife Corporation [ULBI]:

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Ultralife Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 02, 2013, representing the official price target for Ultralife Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $5.75 to $4.50, while Ardour Capital kept a Hold rating on ULBI stock. On May 06, 2011, analysts decreased their price target for ULBI shares from 5.50 to 4.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ultralife Corporation is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for ULBI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for ULBI in the course of the last twelve months was 7.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

Trading performance analysis for ULBI stock

Ultralife Corporation [ULBI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 32.24. With this latest performance, ULBI shares gained by 24.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 79.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ULBI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.71 for Ultralife Corporation [ULBI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.11, while it was recorded at 8.67 for the last single week of trading, and 6.91 for the last 200 days.

Ultralife Corporation [ULBI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ultralife Corporation [ULBI] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.15 and a Gross Margin at +28.38. Ultralife Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.86.

Return on Total Capital for ULBI is now 6.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.27. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ultralife Corporation [ULBI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.05. Additionally, ULBI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ultralife Corporation [ULBI] managed to generate an average of $9,835 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.76.Ultralife Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

Ultralife Corporation [ULBI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ULBI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ultralife Corporation go to 17.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ultralife Corporation [ULBI]

There are presently around $50 million, or 70.90% of ULBI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ULBI stocks are: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with ownership of 1,107,862, which is approximately 0.983% of the company’s market cap and around 3.00% of the total institutional ownership; VISIONARY WEALTH ADVISORS, holding 862,235 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.34 million in ULBI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $5.92 million in ULBI stock with ownership of nearly 14.798% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ultralife Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 34 institutional holders increased their position in Ultralife Corporation [NASDAQ:ULBI] by around 1,016,551 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 537,555 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 4,324,784 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,878,890 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ULBI stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 439,292 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 303,909 shares during the same period.