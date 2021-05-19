Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA] Stock trading around $10.67 per share: What’s Next?

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [NYSE: TEVA] price plunged by -0.84 percent to reach at -$0.09. The company report on May 17, 2021 that Teva Announces the U.S. Launch of the First Generic Version of THIOLA® (tiopronin) tablets.

Teva Pharmaceuticals, a U.S. affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA), announced its launch of the first available generic version, in the U.S., of THIOLA® (tiopronin) tablets, indicated, in combination with high fluid intake, alkali, and diet modification, for the prevention of cystine (kidney) stone formation in adults and pediatric patients 9 years of age and older with severe homozygous cystinuria, who are not responsive to these measures alone.

“Teva is pleased to provide patients with first-to-market access to a generic version of THIOLA® (tiopronin) tablets for the prevention of kidney stones, and who are unresponsive to treatment with high fluid intake, alkali, and diet modification,” said Christine Baeder, SVP, Chief Operating Officer US Generics, Teva USA.

A sum of 5353142 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 8.63M shares. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited shares reached a high of $10.82 and dropped to a low of $10.635 until finishing in the latest session at $10.67.

The one-year TEVA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.49. The average equity rating for TEVA stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TEVA shares is $11.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TEVA stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Sector Perform. The new note on the price target was released on April 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited stock. On August 06, 2020, analysts increased their price target for TEVA shares from 10 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for TEVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.60.

TEVA Stock Performance Analysis:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.10. With this latest performance, TEVA shares gained by 3.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TEVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.09 for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.86, while it was recorded at 10.54 for the last single week of trading, and 10.41 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.36 and a Gross Margin at +46.38. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.95.

Return on Total Capital for TEVA is now 7.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.37. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -34.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 263.30. Additionally, TEVA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 231.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA] managed to generate an average of -$345,488 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

TEVA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited posted 0.55/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.53/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TEVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited go to 5.77%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,131 million, or 52.80% of TEVA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TEVA stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 128,693,223, which is approximately -1.112% of the company’s market cap and around 0.78% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 53,020,773 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $565.73 million in TEVA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $456.56 million in TEVA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 184 institutional holders increased their position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [NYSE:TEVA] by around 43,620,209 shares. Additionally, 190 investors decreased positions by around 46,665,828 shares, while 123 investors held positions by with 484,328,659 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 574,614,696 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TEVA stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,645,252 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 6,799,431 shares during the same period.