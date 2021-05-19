Telsey Advisory Group lifts Designer Brands Inc. [DBI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Designer Brands Inc. [NYSE: DBI] loss -5.23% on the last trading session, reaching $19.04 price per share at the time. The company report on May 12, 2021 that Designer Brands Inc. Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date.

Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI), one of North America’s largest designers, producers and retailers of footwear and accessories, announced the Company will issue its first quarter 2021 earnings on May 26, 2021. Management will host a conference call to discuss the results at 4:30 pm E.T. A press release detailing the Company’s results will be issued prior to the call.

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 888-317-6003, or the international dial in, 412-317-6061, and reference conference ID number 7184143 approximately ten minutes prior to the start of the call. The conference call will be broadcast live over the internet and can be accessed through the following link: DBI 1Q21 Earnings Webcast.

Designer Brands Inc. represents 72.39 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.30 billion with the latest information. DBI stock price has been found in the range of $18.94 to $20.48.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.51M shares, DBI reached a trading volume of 1119623 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Designer Brands Inc. [DBI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DBI shares is $14.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DBI stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Designer Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Designer Brands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4.30, while Susquehanna analysts kept a Neutral rating on DBI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Designer Brands Inc. is set at 1.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for DBI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.87.

Trading performance analysis for DBI stock

Designer Brands Inc. [DBI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.65. With this latest performance, DBI shares gained by 14.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 199.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 248.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DBI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.30 for Designer Brands Inc. [DBI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.21, while it was recorded at 18.98 for the last single week of trading, and 10.31 for the last 200 days.

Designer Brands Inc. [DBI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Designer Brands Inc. [DBI] shares currently have an operating margin of -19.40 and a Gross Margin at +13.93. Designer Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.87.

Return on Total Capital for DBI is now -25.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -33.13. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -101.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Designer Brands Inc. [DBI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 517.39. Additionally, DBI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 63.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 390.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Designer Brands Inc. [DBI] managed to generate an average of -$42,870 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.01.Designer Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Designer Brands Inc. [DBI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Designer Brands Inc. posted -1.83/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.6/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -205.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DBI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Designer Brands Inc. go to 14.68%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Designer Brands Inc. [DBI]

There are presently around $1,102 million, or 99.00% of DBI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DBI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,535,454, which is approximately 2.643% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,378,315 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $121.44 million in DBI stocks shares; and INVESTMENT COUNSELORS OF MARYLAND LLC, currently with $76.28 million in DBI stock with ownership of nearly 3.451% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Designer Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 101 institutional holders increased their position in Designer Brands Inc. [NYSE:DBI] by around 7,775,242 shares. Additionally, 107 investors decreased positions by around 11,964,992 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 38,141,619 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 57,881,853 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DBI stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,934,305 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 3,622,675 shares during the same period.