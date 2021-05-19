Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson [publ] [ERIC] is 11.97% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) [NASDAQ: ERIC] surged by $0.22 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $13.48 during the day while it closed the day at $13.38. The company report on May 12, 2021 that TELUS and Ericsson accelerating commercial 5G applications with standards-based network slicing orchestration.

Companies complete first multi-vendor network slicing orchestration proof of concept in a lab environment based on 3GPP Release 16 and IETF L3NM.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Maturity of standards and readiness of commercial products meet needs of enterprises and industry verticals.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock has also gained 0.68% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ERIC stock has inclined by 1.90% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 12.63% and gained 11.97% year-on date.

The market cap for ERIC stock reached $45.04 billion, with 3.33 billion shares outstanding and 3.00 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.52M shares, ERIC reached a trading volume of 6109435 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson [publ] [ERIC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ERIC shares is $16.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ERIC stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 07, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for ERIC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for ERIC in the course of the last twelve months was 21.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

ERIC stock trade performance evaluation

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) [ERIC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.68. With this latest performance, ERIC shares dropped by -2.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 54.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ERIC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.25 for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) [ERIC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.57, while it was recorded at 13.16 for the last single week of trading, and 12.27 for the last 200 days.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson [publ] [ERIC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) [ERIC] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.71 and a Gross Margin at +40.64. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.52.

Return on Total Capital for ERIC is now 23.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) [ERIC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 45.53. Additionally, ERIC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 33.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) [ERIC] managed to generate an average of $173,401 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) [ERIC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) posted 0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 42.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ERIC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) go to 16.21%.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson [publ] [ERIC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,875 million, or 9.90% of ERIC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ERIC stocks are: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with ownership of 112,881,472, which is approximately -6.955% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 28,020,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $374.91 million in ERIC stocks shares; and NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC, currently with $210.91 million in ERIC stock with ownership of nearly -14.099% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 209 institutional holders increased their position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) [NASDAQ:ERIC] by around 34,988,867 shares. Additionally, 137 investors decreased positions by around 32,065,253 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 222,589,590 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 289,643,710 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ERIC stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,304,491 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 3,876,186 shares during the same period.