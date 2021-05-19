Surgalign Holdings Inc. [SRGA] fell -15.98% so far this year. What now?

Surgalign Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: SRGA] jumped around 0.28 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $1.84 at the close of the session, up 17.95%. The company report on May 12, 2021 that Surgalign Holdings, Inc. Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(C)(4).

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRGA), a global medical technology company focused on elevating the standard of care through the evolution of digital surgery, announced that it has granted equity awards to five employees, none of whom are executive officers, as an inducement for them to accept employment with Surgalign, and representing the right to purchase or receive, in the aggregate, up to 467,404 shares of Surgalign common stock. The awards were granted on May 7, 2021 under the Surgalign Holdings, Inc. 2021 Inducement Plan, and include a stock option award granted to Marc Mackey relating to 202,971 shares of Surgalign common stock at an exercise price of $1.73 per share and a restricted stock unit award granted to Mr. Mackey relating to 107,659 shares of Surgalign common stock. The remaining inducement awards were granted as restricted stock unit awards. One-fourth of the stock option award vests on the first anniversary of the date of grant, and 1/48th of the award vests on each subsequent monthly anniversary of the date of grant, such that the award will be fully vested on the fourth anniversary of the date of grant, subject to continued employment through the applicable vesting date. One-third of the restricted stock units vest on the first anniversary of the date of grant, and one-eighth of the remaining restricted stock units vest on each subsequent quarterly anniversary of the date of grant, such that the award will be fully vested on the third anniversary of the date of grant, subject to continued employment through the applicable vesting date.

The awards were approved by the independent Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of Surgalign Holdings and were granted to the new employees as an inducement material to their acceptance of employment with Surgalign pursuant to Nasdaq rules.

Surgalign Holdings Inc. stock is now -15.98% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SRGA Stock saw the intraday high of $1.86 and lowest of $1.50 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.97, which means current price is +26.03% above from all time high which was touched on 02/08/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.28M shares, SRGA reached a trading volume of 3032148 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Surgalign Holdings Inc. [SRGA]?

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Surgalign Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on February 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Surgalign Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Surgalign Holdings Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for SRGA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.57.

How has SRGA stock performed recently?

Surgalign Holdings Inc. [SRGA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.14. With this latest performance, SRGA shares gained by 1.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SRGA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.63 for Surgalign Holdings Inc. [SRGA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.0171, while it was recorded at 1.5960 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1825 for the last 200 days.

Surgalign Holdings Inc. [SRGA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Surgalign Holdings Inc. [SRGA] shares currently have an operating margin of -77.24 and a Gross Margin at +56.75. Surgalign Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -190.86.

Return on Total Capital for SRGA is now -51.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -303.69. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -310.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -83.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Surgalign Holdings Inc. [SRGA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.65. Additionally, SRGA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Surgalign Holdings Inc. [SRGA] managed to generate an average of -$985,761 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.Surgalign Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings analysis for Surgalign Holdings Inc. [SRGA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Surgalign Holdings Inc. posted -0.32/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.27/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -18.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SRGA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Surgalign Holdings Inc. go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for Surgalign Holdings Inc. [SRGA]

There are presently around $111 million, or 61.10% of SRGA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SRGA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,503,738, which is approximately 32.169% of the company’s market cap and around 5.20% of the total institutional ownership; KRENSAVAGE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 6,449,408 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.87 million in SRGA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $9.34 million in SRGA stock with ownership of nearly 41.064% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Surgalign Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 75 institutional holders increased their position in Surgalign Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:SRGA] by around 23,296,702 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 7,387,669 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 29,747,203 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 60,431,574 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SRGA stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,430,234 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 5,819,319 shares during the same period.