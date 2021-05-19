SRAX Inc. [SRAX] Revenue clocked in at $8.60 million, up 39.23% YTD: What’s Next?

SRAX Inc. [NASDAQ: SRAX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -7.08% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 13.65%. The company report on May 18, 2021 that SRAX Reports Continued Revenue Growth in Q1 2021 and Increases Full-Year Guidance.

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX), a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies through Sequire, its SaaS platform, is providing unaudited financial results for Q1 of 2021, May 17th, 2021.

First Quarter 2021 and Recent Operational Highlights and Guidance.

Over the last 12 months, SRAX stock rose by 170.62%. The average equity rating for SRAX stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $87.47 million, with 16.04 million shares outstanding and 13.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 798.69K shares, SRAX stock reached a trading volume of 1217415 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on SRAX Inc. [SRAX]:

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for SRAX Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 06, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Chardan Capital Markets dropped their target price from $9 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on July 17, 2017, representing the official price target for SRAX Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Chardan Capital Markets analysts kept a Buy rating on SRAX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SRAX Inc. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for SRAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.44.

SRAX Stock Performance Analysis:

SRAX Inc. [SRAX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.65. With this latest performance, SRAX shares gained by 6.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 170.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SRAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.22 for SRAX Inc. [SRAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.34, while it was recorded at 4.24 for the last single week of trading, and 3.43 for the last 200 days.

Insight into SRAX Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SRAX Inc. [SRAX] shares currently have an operating margin of -134.12 and a Gross Margin at -36.31. SRAX Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -170.06.

Return on Total Capital for SRAX is now -58.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -89.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -92.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -49.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SRAX Inc. [SRAX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 38.98. Additionally, SRAX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SRAX Inc. [SRAX] managed to generate an average of -$96,111 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.SRAX Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

SRAX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SRAX Inc. posted 0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 164.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SRAX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SRAX Inc. go to 15.00%.

SRAX Inc. [SRAX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $12 million, or 3.90% of SRAX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SRAX stocks are: INTRINSIC EDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 725,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 11.24% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 453,568 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.96 million in SRAX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.91 million in SRAX stock with ownership of nearly 39.993% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SRAX Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 25 institutional holders increased their position in SRAX Inc. [NASDAQ:SRAX] by around 2,118,250 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 11,593 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 748,492 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,878,335 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SRAX stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,399,623 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 3,095 shares during the same period.