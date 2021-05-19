Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] fell -20.57% so far this year. What now?

Snowflake Inc. [NYSE: SNOW] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.12% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 10.96%. The company report on May 3, 2021 that Snowflake to Announce Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2022 on May 26, 2021.

Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the Data Cloud company, announced it will release its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022, which ended April 30, 2021, following the close of the U.S. markets on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Snowflake will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss the financial results.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Conference Call Details.

The one-year Snowflake Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.12. The average equity rating for SNOW stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $57.85 billion, with 285.16 million shares outstanding and 111.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.32M shares, SNOW stock reached a trading volume of 6323336 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNOW shares is $298.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for Snowflake Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $270 to $275. The new note on the price target was released on May 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Snowflake Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Snowflake Inc. is set at 12.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 97.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.10.

SNOW Stock Performance Analysis:

Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.96. With this latest performance, SNOW shares dropped by -2.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.80% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.98 for Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 224.37, while it was recorded at 205.16 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Snowflake Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] shares currently have an operating margin of -91.87 and a Gross Margin at +58.84. Snowflake Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -91.06.

Return on Total Capital for SNOW is now -18.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.14. Additionally, SNOW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] managed to generate an average of -$216,073 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Snowflake Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.40 and a Current Ratio set at 5.40.

Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $39,521 million, or 30.40% of SNOW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNOW stocks are: ICONIQ CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 32,989,621, which is approximately 272.427% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; ALTIMETER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 32,221,080 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.2 billion in SNOW stocks shares; and SC US (TTGP), LTD., currently with $3.9 billion in SNOW stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Snowflake Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 454 institutional holders increased their position in Snowflake Inc. [NYSE:SNOW] by around 105,070,639 shares. Additionally, 152 investors decreased positions by around 4,551,378 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 67,183,338 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 176,805,355 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNOW stock had 226 new institutional investments in for a total of 27,967,185 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 1,947,170 shares during the same period.