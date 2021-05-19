Sea Limited [SE] gain 14.54% so far this year. What now?

Sea Limited [NYSE: SE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.19% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.34%. The company report on May 18, 2021 that Sea Limited Reports First Quarter 2021 Results.

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) (“Sea” or the “Company”) announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

First Quarter 2021 Highlights.

Over the last 12 months, SE stock rose by 228.10%. The one-year Sea Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.02. The average equity rating for SE stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $110.62 billion, with 494.93 million shares outstanding and 363.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.45M shares, SE stock reached a trading volume of 9553436 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Sea Limited [SE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SE shares is $300.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SE stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CLSA have made an estimate for Sea Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Macquarie raised their target price from $124 to $280. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Sea Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $164, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on SE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sea Limited is set at 13.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for SE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 25.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 33.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.97.

SE Stock Performance Analysis:

Sea Limited [SE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.34. With this latest performance, SE shares dropped by -8.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 228.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.28 for Sea Limited [SE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 234.45, while it was recorded at 215.86 for the last single week of trading, and 198.33 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sea Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sea Limited [SE] shares currently have an operating margin of -34.00 and a Gross Margin at +29.68. Sea Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -36.98.

Return on Total Capital for SE is now -36.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -40.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -71.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sea Limited [SE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 61.87. Additionally, SE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 59.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sea Limited [SE] managed to generate an average of -$47,978 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.Sea Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

SE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sea Limited posted -0.52/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.36/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -44.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SE.

Sea Limited [SE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $61,174 million, or 75.00% of SE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SE stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 32,395,213, which is approximately 0.585% of the company’s market cap and around 5.40% of the total institutional ownership; SANDS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 23,752,642 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.42 billion in SE stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $4.54 billion in SE stock with ownership of nearly 0.859% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sea Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 385 institutional holders increased their position in Sea Limited [NYSE:SE] by around 28,182,973 shares. Additionally, 281 investors decreased positions by around 29,106,412 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 211,015,834 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 268,305,219 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SE stock had 134 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,794,177 shares, while 89 institutional investors sold positions of 10,799,161 shares during the same period.