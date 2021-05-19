RPC Inc. [RES] gain 74.92% so far this year. What now?

RPC Inc. [NYSE: RES] price plunged by -7.86 percent to reach at -$0.47. The company report on April 28, 2021 that RPC, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 First Quarter Earnings call to be held on April 28, 2021 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/76210.

A sum of 1438330 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.13M shares. RPC Inc. shares reached a high of $6.05 and dropped to a low of $5.445 until finishing in the latest session at $5.51.

The one-year RES stock forecast points to a potential downside of -18.24. The average equity rating for RES stock is currently 3.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on RPC Inc. [RES]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RES shares is $4.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RES stock is a recommendation set at 3.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for RPC Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 13, 2020, representing the official price target for RPC Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2.50, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on RES stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RPC Inc. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for RES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.43.

RES Stock Performance Analysis:

RPC Inc. [RES] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.18. With this latest performance, RES shares gained by 9.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 106.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 60.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.90 for RPC Inc. [RES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.40, while it was recorded at 5.66 for the last single week of trading, and 4.04 for the last 200 days.

Insight into RPC Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RPC Inc. [RES] shares currently have an operating margin of -17.77 and a Gross Margin at +2.90. RPC Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -35.47.

Return on Total Capital for RES is now -13.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -28.08. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, RPC Inc. [RES] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.79. Additionally, RES Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, RPC Inc. [RES] managed to generate an average of -$105,831 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.RPC Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

RES Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, RPC Inc. posted -0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 28.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RES.

RPC Inc. [RES] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $292 million, or 26.10% of RES stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RES stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,782,089, which is approximately 4.517% of the company’s market cap and around 52.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,528,154 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $35.97 million in RES stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $23.79 million in RES stock with ownership of nearly 1.703% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in RPC Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 64 institutional holders increased their position in RPC Inc. [NYSE:RES] by around 7,457,253 shares. Additionally, 75 investors decreased positions by around 7,061,735 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 38,552,174 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,071,162 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RES stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,057,660 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 2,637,892 shares during the same period.