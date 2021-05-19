Roku Inc. [ROKU] Stock trading around $325.53 per share: What’s Next?

Roku Inc. [NASDAQ: ROKU] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.19% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.63%. The company report on May 14, 2021 that Roku Chief Financial Officer to Present at Needham’s Virtual Technology & Media Conference.

Roku, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROKU) announced that Chief Financial Officer Steve Louden will present at the Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference on May 17, 2021. Louden is scheduled to present at 9:45 a.m. Pacific Time / 12:45 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available on the investor relations section of the Roku web site at http://ir.roku.com.

Over the last 12 months, ROKU stock rose by 174.82%. The one-year Roku Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 30.95. The average equity rating for ROKU stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $42.23 billion, with 129.67 million shares outstanding and 114.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.64M shares, ROKU stock reached a trading volume of 5900058 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Roku Inc. [ROKU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROKU shares is $471.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROKU stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Roku Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Pivotal Research Group dropped their target price from $400 to $350. The new note on the price target was released on May 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Roku Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $475, while Wedbush analysts kept a Outperform rating on ROKU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Roku Inc. is set at 20.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROKU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for ROKU in the course of the last twelve months was 268.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.30.

ROKU Stock Performance Analysis:

Roku Inc. [ROKU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.63. With this latest performance, ROKU shares dropped by -9.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 174.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROKU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.75 for Roku Inc. [ROKU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 342.72, while it was recorded at 314.31 for the last single week of trading, and 294.64 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Roku Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Roku Inc. [ROKU] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.14 and a Gross Margin at +45.45. Roku Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.98.

Return on Total Capital for ROKU is now -1.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.24. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Roku Inc. [ROKU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 33.01. Additionally, ROKU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 29.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Roku Inc. [ROKU] managed to generate an average of -$9,095 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.95.Roku Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

ROKU Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Roku Inc. posted -0.35/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.5/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 30.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROKU.

Roku Inc. [ROKU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $26,505 million, or 70.90% of ROKU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ROKU stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 9,603,530, which is approximately -10.133% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,620,334 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.48 billion in ROKU stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.28 billion in ROKU stock with ownership of nearly 9.657% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Roku Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 409 institutional holders increased their position in Roku Inc. [NASDAQ:ROKU] by around 10,870,330 shares. Additionally, 393 investors decreased positions by around 11,005,467 shares, while 88 investors held positions by with 59,544,150 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 81,419,947 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ROKU stock had 119 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,275,677 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 1,331,904 shares during the same period.