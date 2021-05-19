RLX Technology Inc. [RLX] moved up 2.89: Why It’s Important

RLX Technology Inc. [NYSE: RLX] gained 2.89% or 0.34 points to close at $12.10 with a heavy trading volume of 6370142 shares. The company report on May 11, 2021 that INVESTIGATION ALERT: National Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Announces it is Investigating Claims Against RLX Technology Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm.

Labaton Sucharow, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of RLX Technology Inc. (“RLX” or “the Company”) (NYSE:RLX) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether RLX issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors.

If we look at the average trading volume of 9.41M shares, RLX reached to a volume of 6370142 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about RLX Technology Inc. [RLX]:

Citigroup have made an estimate for RLX Technology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, China Renaissance raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 22, 2021, representing the official price target for RLX Technology Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RLX Technology Inc. is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for RLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 30.37.

Trading performance analysis for RLX stock

RLX Technology Inc. [RLX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.73.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.10 for RLX Technology Inc. [RLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.74, while it was recorded at 11.19 for the last single week of trading.

RLX Technology Inc. [RLX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RLX Technology Inc. [RLX] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.34 and a Gross Margin at +39.64. RLX Technology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.35.

Return on Total Capital for RLX is now 0.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, RLX Technology Inc. [RLX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 67.51. Additionally, RLX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, RLX Technology Inc. [RLX] managed to generate an average of -$25,599 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 53.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.34.RLX Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at RLX Technology Inc. [RLX]

106 institutional holders increased their position in RLX Technology Inc. [NYSE:RLX] by around 74,045,341 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 74,045,341 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RLX stock had 106 new institutional investments in for a total of 74,045,341 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.