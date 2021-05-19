Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI] Stock trading around $1.07 per share: What’s Next?

Predictive Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ: POAI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 26.03% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 11.99%. The company report on May 13, 2021 that Predictive Oncology Reports Financial Results for Quarter Ended March 31, 2021 and Provides Business Update.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (Nasdaq: POAI), a knowledge-driven company focused on applying artificial intelligence (“AI”) to personalized medicine and drug discovery, reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and provided an update on business activities.

Q1 2021 Highlights:.

Over the last 12 months, POAI stock dropped by -23.57%. The average equity rating for POAI stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $50.48 million, with 36.51 million shares outstanding and 33.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.17M shares, POAI stock reached a trading volume of 3372301 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Predictive Oncology Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for POAI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 38.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.58.

POAI Stock Performance Analysis:

Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.99. With this latest performance, POAI shares gained by 1.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 53.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for POAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.21 for Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2193, while it was recorded at 0.9015 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0677 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Predictive Oncology Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI] shares currently have an operating margin of -996.87 and a Gross Margin at -17.55. Predictive Oncology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2066.99.

Return on Total Capital for POAI is now -98.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -345.37. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -373.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -146.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 222.29. Additionally, POAI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 31.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI] managed to generate an average of -$1,125,409 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.Predictive Oncology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.60 and a Current Ratio set at 8.60.

Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3 million, or 3.30% of POAI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of POAI stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 2,051,284, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 3.70% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 593,267 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.5 million in POAI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.47 million in POAI stock with ownership of nearly 54.557% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Predictive Oncology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 19 institutional holders increased their position in Predictive Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ:POAI] by around 3,368,927 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 70,142 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 330,422 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,769,491 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. POAI stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,105,582 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 52,954 shares during the same period.