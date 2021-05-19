Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] stock Downgrade by Macquarie analyst, price target now $157

Pinduoduo Inc. [NASDAQ: PDD] surged by $4.22 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $124.52 during the day while it closed the day at $122.24. The company report on May 17, 2021 that Pinduoduo to Report First Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results on May 26, 2021.

Pinduoduo Inc. (“Pinduoduo”) (NASDAQ: PDD) announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021, before U.S. markets open on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.

Pinduoduo’s management will hold an earnings conference call at 7:30 AM U.S. Eastern Time on May 26, 2021. (7:30 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on the same day).

Pinduoduo Inc. stock has also loss -2.85% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PDD stock has declined by -39.73% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -19.20% and lost -31.20% year-on date.

The market cap for PDD stock reached $149.19 billion, with 1.21 billion shares outstanding and 851.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.55M shares, PDD reached a trading volume of 5421880 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PDD shares is $175.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PDD stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for Pinduoduo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 18, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Pinduoduo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $210, while Bernstein analysts kept a Outperform rating on PDD stock. On November 16, 2020, analysts increased their price target for PDD shares from 85 to 192.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pinduoduo Inc. is set at 6.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for PDD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for PDD in the course of the last twelve months was 34.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

PDD stock trade performance evaluation

Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.85. With this latest performance, PDD shares dropped by -7.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 83.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PDD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.78 for Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 136.37, while it was recorded at 119.57 for the last single week of trading, and 129.66 for the last 200 days.

Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] shares currently have an operating margin of -15.77 and a Gross Margin at +67.57. Pinduoduo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.07.

Return on Total Capital for PDD is now -16.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 28.20. Additionally, PDD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] managed to generate an average of -$130,254 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Pinduoduo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pinduoduo Inc. posted -0.39/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.28/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -39.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PDD.

Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $30,880 million, or 31.10% of PDD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PDD stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 26,867,200, which is approximately 5.904% of the company’s market cap and around 0.23% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,733,833 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.17 billion in PDD stocks shares; and TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $1.72 billion in PDD stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pinduoduo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 293 institutional holders increased their position in Pinduoduo Inc. [NASDAQ:PDD] by around 39,877,595 shares. Additionally, 181 investors decreased positions by around 49,089,430 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 163,648,770 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 252,615,795 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PDD stock had 105 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,486,499 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 4,803,725 shares during the same period.