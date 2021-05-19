Performance Food Group Company [PFGC] Revenue clocked in at $26.87 billion, up 1.91% YTD: What’s Next?

Performance Food Group Company [NYSE: PFGC] price plunged by -6.22 percent to reach at -$3.22. The company report on May 19, 2021 that CORE-MARK ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Sale of CORE and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, has launched an investigation into whether the board members of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORE) breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the company’s acquisition by Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC) (“PFG”).

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Click here to learn more and participate in the action.

A sum of 6051582 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 918.13K shares. Performance Food Group Company shares reached a high of $51.00 and dropped to a low of $47.76 until finishing in the latest session at $48.52.

The one-year PFGC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.11. The average equity rating for PFGC stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Performance Food Group Company [PFGC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PFGC shares is $63.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PFGC stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Performance Food Group Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $46 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Performance Food Group Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $36 to $52, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Outperform rating on PFGC stock. On October 16, 2020, analysts increased their price target for PFGC shares from 48 to 50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Performance Food Group Company is set at 2.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for PFGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for PFGC in the course of the last twelve months was 10.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

PFGC Stock Performance Analysis:

Performance Food Group Company [PFGC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.14. With this latest performance, PFGC shares dropped by -14.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 95.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PFGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.91 for Performance Food Group Company [PFGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.83, while it was recorded at 50.71 for the last single week of trading, and 46.08 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Performance Food Group Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Performance Food Group Company [PFGC] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.39 and a Gross Margin at +10.34. Performance Food Group Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.45.

Return on Total Capital for PFGC is now -2.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.07. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Performance Food Group Company [PFGC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 150.19. Additionally, PFGC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 139.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Performance Food Group Company [PFGC] managed to generate an average of -$5,705 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.99.Performance Food Group Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

PFGC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Performance Food Group Company posted -0.86/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.25/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -244.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PFGC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Performance Food Group Company go to 74.35%.

Performance Food Group Company [PFGC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,479 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PFGC stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 17,635,775, which is approximately -3.597% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 13,394,235 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $649.89 million in PFGC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $590.39 million in PFGC stock with ownership of nearly 2.508% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Performance Food Group Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 127 institutional holders increased their position in Performance Food Group Company [NYSE:PFGC] by around 9,528,488 shares. Additionally, 136 investors decreased positions by around 8,471,618 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 115,533,617 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 133,533,723 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PFGC stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,589,123 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 1,581,698 shares during the same period.