Obalon Therapeutics Inc. [OBLN] stock Upgrade by Stifel analyst, price target now $3

Obalon Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: OBLN] surged by $0.52 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $3.06 during the day while it closed the day at $2.88. The company report on May 18, 2021 that Obalon Therapeutics Stockholders Special Meeting Adjourned to May 25, 2021.

Urging all Shareholders to Vote For Proposals Related to Merger with ReShape LifeSciences Inc.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Meeting to be held via Webcast at 8:30 a.m. Pacific.

Obalon Therapeutics Inc. stock has also loss -1.71% of its value over the past 7 days. However, OBLN stock has declined by -30.43% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 236.76% and gained 92.00% year-on date.

The market cap for OBLN stock reached $31.33 million, with 7.77 million shares outstanding and 7.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.25M shares, OBLN reached a trading volume of 3658981 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Obalon Therapeutics Inc. [OBLN]:

Stifel have made an estimate for Obalon Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 25, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $3 to $2. The new note on the price target was released on August 03, 2018, representing the official price target for Obalon Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Obalon Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for OBLN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36.

OBLN stock trade performance evaluation

Obalon Therapeutics Inc. [OBLN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.71. With this latest performance, OBLN shares gained by 16.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 236.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 234.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OBLN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.19 for Obalon Therapeutics Inc. [OBLN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.91, while it was recorded at 2.71 for the last single week of trading, and 2.07 for the last 200 days.

Obalon Therapeutics Inc. [OBLN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Obalon Therapeutics Inc. [OBLN] shares currently have an operating margin of -673.49 and a Gross Margin at +36.78. Obalon Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -776.70.

Return on Total Capital for OBLN is now -92.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -112.39. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -120.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -79.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Obalon Therapeutics Inc. [OBLN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.70. Additionally, OBLN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Obalon Therapeutics Inc. [OBLN] managed to generate an average of -$6,167,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.Obalon Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Obalon Therapeutics Inc. [OBLN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Obalon Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.68/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.51/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OBLN.

Obalon Therapeutics Inc. [OBLN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4 million, or 30.30% of OBLN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OBLN stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 1,100,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.23% of the total institutional ownership; INTERWEST VENTURE MANAGEMENT CO, holding 380,224 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.09 million in OBLN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.29 million in OBLN stock with ownership of nearly 44.292% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Obalon Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Obalon Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:OBLN] by around 186,886 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 72,060 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 1,608,436 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,867,382 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OBLN stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 110,931 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 34,354 shares during the same period.