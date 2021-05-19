Nucor Corporation [NUE] gain 94.53% so far this year. What now?

Nucor Corporation [NYSE: NUE] loss -2.68% or -2.85 points to close at $103.47 with a heavy trading volume of 7788020 shares. The company report on May 13, 2021 that Nucor Announces New Share Repurchase Program.

The Board of Directors of Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) approved the repurchase of up to $3.00 billion of the Company’s outstanding common stock. This new authorization replaces the previously authorized $2.00 billion repurchase program (which was terminated by the Board of Directors in connection with the approval of the new authorization), under which approximately $1.55 billion of the Company’s common stock had been repurchased since its authorization in 2018. The Company expects share repurchases will be made from time to time in the open market at prevailing market prices or through private transactions or block trades. The timing and amount of repurchases will depend on market conditions, share price, applicable legal requirements and other factors. The new share repurchase authorization is discretionary and has no expiration date.

About Nucor Nucor and its affiliates are manufacturers of steel and steel products, with operating facilities in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Products produced include: carbon and alloy steel — in bars, beams, sheet and plate; hollow structural section tubing; electrical conduit; steel piling; steel joists and joist girders; steel deck; fabricated concrete reinforcing steel; cold finished steel; precision castings; steel fasteners; metal building systems; steel grating; and wire and wire mesh. Nucor, through The David J. Joseph Company, also brokers ferrous and nonferrous metals, pig iron and hot briquetted iron / direct reduced iron; supplies ferro-alloys; and processes ferrous and nonferrous scrap. Nucor is North America’s largest recycler.

It opened the trading session at $106.32, the shares rose to $107.90 and dropped to $103.03, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NUE points out that the company has recorded 100.29% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -168.68% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.61M shares, NUE reached to a volume of 7788020 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Nucor Corporation [NUE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NUE shares is $75.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NUE stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Nucor Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Nucor Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $85, while Argus analysts kept a Buy rating on NUE stock. On February 03, 2021, analysts increased their price target for NUE shares from 48 to 63.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nucor Corporation is set at 3.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for NUE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.73.

Trading performance analysis for NUE stock

Nucor Corporation [NUE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.46. With this latest performance, NUE shares gained by 30.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 100.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 153.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NUE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.51 for Nucor Corporation [NUE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 81.40, while it was recorded at 101.82 for the last single week of trading, and 58.87 for the last 200 days.

Nucor Corporation [NUE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nucor Corporation [NUE] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.19 and a Gross Margin at +11.16. Nucor Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.56.

Return on Total Capital for NUE is now 10.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.65. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nucor Corporation [NUE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 50.39. Additionally, NUE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 49.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nucor Corporation [NUE] managed to generate an average of $27,163 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.05.Nucor Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Nucor Corporation [NUE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Nucor Corporation posted 0.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 184.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NUE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nucor Corporation go to 8.88%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Nucor Corporation [NUE]

There are presently around $24,326 million, or 81.80% of NUE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NUE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 36,674,582, which is approximately 4.248% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE CO, holding 28,209,300 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.92 billion in NUE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.24 billion in NUE stock with ownership of nearly 2.999% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nucor Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 428 institutional holders increased their position in Nucor Corporation [NYSE:NUE] by around 20,345,623 shares. Additionally, 362 investors decreased positions by around 14,812,030 shares, while 130 investors held positions by with 199,948,887 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 235,106,540 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NUE stock had 159 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,858,296 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 1,511,432 shares during the same period.