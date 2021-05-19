Market cap of Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PTPI] reaches 30.45M – now what?

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: PTPI] gained 5.74% on the last trading session, reaching $3.13 price per share at the time. The company report on May 17, 2021 that Petros Pharmaceuticals Announces First Quarter Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update; Reports 300% increase in Year-Over-Year STENDRA Net Sales.

Q1 2021 Represents an All-Time Quarterly High in STENDRA® Prescription Tablets Since Petros Began Marketing This Asset.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Petros or the Company) (Nasdaq: PTPI), a leading provider of therapeutics for men’s health, announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. represents 9.73 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $30.45 million with the latest information. PTPI stock price has been found in the range of $2.91 to $3.3196.

If compared to the average trading volume of 41.15K shares, PTPI reached a trading volume of 7152794 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PTPI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for PTPI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.17.

Trading performance analysis for PTPI stock

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PTPI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.28.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PTPI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.05 for Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PTPI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.28, while it was recorded at 3.08 for the last single week of trading.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PTPI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PTPI] shares currently have an operating margin of -180.78 and a Gross Margin at -12.00. Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -215.35.

Return on Total Capital for PTPI is now -72.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -122.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -161.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PTPI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 44.73. Additionally, PTPI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PTPI] managed to generate an average of -$762,442 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PTPI]

There are presently around $3 million, or 8.20% of PTPI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PTPI stocks are: NORTHROCK PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 337,531, which is approximately -12.337% of the company’s market cap and around 36.86% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 185,545 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.58 million in PTPI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.28 million in PTPI stock with ownership of nearly 42.896% of the company’s market capitalization.

9 institutional holders increased their position in Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:PTPI] by around 157,357 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 92,442 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 652,931 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 902,730 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PTPI stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 69,683 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 40,311 shares during the same period.