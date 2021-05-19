Market cap of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [PEI] reaches 132.47M – now what?

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [NYSE: PEI] closed the trading session at $1.81 on 05/18/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.79, while the highest price level was $1.95. The company report on May 13, 2021 that PREIT Executes 80,000 Square Foot Fulfillment Center at Cumberland Mall.

Transaction highlights PREITs continued success in anchor repositioning to offer more uses.

PREIT (NYSE: PEI), a leading operator of diverse retail and experiential destinations, announced that the Company has signed a new lease for a fulfillment center at Cumberland Mall in Vineland, NJ. The approximately 80,000 square foot facility will soon occupy the former Burlington space delivering a new source of non-retail revenue. The property is ideally situated in a location which serves a large trade area along a key route between Philadelphia and the Jersey shore.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 81.00 percent and weekly performance of 3.43 percent. The stock has been moved at 307.02 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.43 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -22.32 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.32M shares, PEI reached to a volume of 1129381 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [PEI]:

SunTrust have made an estimate for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on January 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $6 to $4.50. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2019, representing the official price target for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for PEI in the course of the last twelve months was 36.80.

PEI stock trade performance evaluation

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [PEI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.43. With this latest performance, PEI shares gained by 3.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 307.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 58.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.43 for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [PEI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.9494, while it was recorded at 1.7860 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3505 for the last 200 days.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [PEI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [PEI] shares currently have an operating margin of -62.66 and a Gross Margin at +5.31. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -95.47.

Return on Total Capital for PEI is now -8.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.48. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -93.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [PEI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,408.28. Additionally, PEI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 93.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 84.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,231.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 81.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [PEI] managed to generate an average of -$1,485,029 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [PEI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust posted 0.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 540.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PEI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust go to 1.00%.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [PEI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $15 million, or 12.50% of PEI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PEI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,499,907, which is approximately 77.027% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; LIDO ADVISORS, LLC, holding 904,400 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.64 million in PEI stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $1.4 million in PEI stock with ownership of nearly 130.415% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 27 institutional holders increased their position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [NYSE:PEI] by around 3,333,078 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 4,193,989 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 930,766 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,457,833 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PEI stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 988,233 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 3,133,913 shares during the same period.