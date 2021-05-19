Market cap of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [EDR] reaches 7.46B – now what?

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [NYSE: EDR] loss -7.14% or -2.26 points to close at $29.38 with a heavy trading volume of 1086574 shares. The company report on April 29, 2021 that Endeavor Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (“Endeavor”), a global entertainment, sports and content company, announced pricing of its initial public offering of Class A common stock at a price to the public of $24.00 per share. Endeavor is offering 21,300,000 shares of its Class A common stock, plus up to an additional 3,195,000 shares of Class A common stock that the underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase. The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on April 29, 2021 under the symbol “EDR” and the offering is expected to close on May 3, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan and Deutsche Bank Securities are acting as joint lead bookrunners, Barclays, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Evercore ISI, HSBC, Jefferies LLC, Moelis & Company LLC, Piper Sandler & Co., RBC Capital Markets and UBS Investment Bank are acting as joint bookrunners and CODE Advisors, DBO Partners, LionTree, Academy Securities, R. Seelaus & Co., LLC, Samuel A. Ramirez & Company, Inc. and Siebert Williams Shank are acting as co-managers for the proposed offering.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.87M shares, EDR reached to a volume of 1086574 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [EDR]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. is set at 3.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for EDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.14.

Trading performance analysis for EDR stock

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [EDR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.52.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [EDR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [EDR] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.73 and a Gross Margin at +40.89. Endeavor Group Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.83.

Return on Total Capital for EDR is now 0.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.37. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -109.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [EDR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2,296.27. Additionally, EDR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 95.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 66.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2,198.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 91.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [EDR] managed to generate an average of -$102,333 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.