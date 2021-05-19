Market cap of China Liberal Education Holdings Limited [CLEU] reaches 39.14M – now what?

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: CLEU] plunged by -$0.21 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $3.53 during the day while it closed the day at $3.30. The company report on May 1, 2021 that China Liberal Education Holdings Limited Reports Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2020.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: CLEU) (“China Liberal,” or the “Company,” or “we”), an educational service provider in China, announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Ms. Ngai Ngai Lam, Chairwoman and CEO of China Liberal, commented, “We delivered strong results for fiscal year 2020. The number of students enrolled in our Sino-foreign jointly managed education programs increased by 22.1%. For fiscal year 2020, our gross profit increased by 51.2% to $2.87 million and gross margin reached 57.1%. Our net income increased by 176.0% to $1.21 million for fiscal year 2020. Looking forward, we will implement our growth strategy in identifying, acquiring, and integrating schools including universities, colleges, technical secondary schools or full-time elementary schools, junior high schools and high schools. We believe this strategy will further enable the Company to respond to growing demand for educational services nationwide, enhance our capabilities and expand our customer base. Based on our solid reputation and extensive experience in education industry, we are confident that our acquisition will enable us to execute on our next phase of growth and create long term value to our investors.”.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited stock has also loss -11.05% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CLEU stock has declined by -28.10% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -41.54% and lost -14.51% year-on date.

The market cap for CLEU stock reached $39.14 million, with 6.34 million shares outstanding and 2.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.91M shares, CLEU reached a trading volume of 1275284 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about China Liberal Education Holdings Limited [CLEU]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for China Liberal Education Holdings Limited is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLEU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.42.

CLEU stock trade performance evaluation

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited [CLEU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.05. With this latest performance, CLEU shares dropped by -3.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLEU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.76 for China Liberal Education Holdings Limited [CLEU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.78, while it was recorded at 3.48 for the last single week of trading, and 4.69 for the last 200 days.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited [CLEU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and China Liberal Education Holdings Limited [CLEU] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.87 and a Gross Margin at +36.06. China Liberal Education Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.33.

Return on Total Capital for CLEU is now 9.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.83, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, China Liberal Education Holdings Limited [CLEU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.30. Additionally, CLEU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, China Liberal Education Holdings Limited [CLEU] managed to generate an average of $4,468 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.82.China Liberal Education Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.90 and a Current Ratio set at 11.10.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited [CLEU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 0.30% of CLEU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLEU stocks are: JANE STREET GROUP, LLC with ownership of 45,904, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 29.36% of the total institutional ownership; TOWER RESEARCH CAPITAL LLC (TRC), holding 35,084 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.12 million in CLEU stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $0.11 million in CLEU stock with ownership of nearly 7080.134% of the company’s market capitalization.

5 institutional holders increased their position in China Liberal Education Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:CLEU] by around 172,255 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 448 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 172,703 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLEU stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 140,536 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.