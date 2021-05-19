Market cap of Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. [CMMB] reaches 203.89M – now what?

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. [NASDAQ: CMMB] gained 17.44% on the last trading session, reaching $19.53 price per share at the time. The company report on May 13, 2021 that Chemomab Therapeutics Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides a Business Update.

Announced positive data from its Phase Ib SPARK study evaluating CM-101 in NAFLD patients.

Announced first patient enrolled in two Phase IIa studies of CM-101.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. represents 10.44 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $203.89 million with the latest information. CMMB stock price has been found in the range of $17.49 to $22.91.

If compared to the average trading volume of 258.76K shares, CMMB reached a trading volume of 1450174 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. [CMMB]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. is set at 4.53 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.52.

Trading performance analysis for CMMB stock

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. [CMMB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.62. With this latest performance, CMMB shares dropped by -43.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMMB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.49 for Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. [CMMB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.18, while it was recorded at 17.38 for the last single week of trading, and 31.14 for the last 200 days.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. [CMMB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for CMMB is now -111.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -121.60. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -126.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -90.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. [CMMB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.45. Additionally, CMMB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. [CMMB] managed to generate an average of -$3,896,819 per employee.Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. [CMMB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. posted -34.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -2.93/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1,074.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMMB.

An analysis of insider ownership at Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. [CMMB]

There are presently around $56 million, or 24.90% of CMMB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CMMB stocks are: ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 2,578,174, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; MAVEN SECURITIES LTD, holding 126,562 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.47 million in CMMB stocks shares; and CVI HOLDINGS, LLC, currently with $1.83 million in CMMB stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. [NASDAQ:CMMB] by around 2,874,848 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 2,500 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 3,997 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,881,345 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CMMB stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,869,635 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 2,324 shares during the same period.