Market cap of Banco Santander-Chile [BSAC] reaches 9.03B – now what?

Banco Santander-Chile [NYSE: BSAC] traded at a low on 05/17/21, posting a -14.02 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $19.99. The company report on April 30, 2021 that Banco Santander-Chile Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings.

Banco Santander Chile (NYSE: BSAC; SSE: Bsantander) announced its unaudited results1 for the three month period ended March 31, 2021 and first quarter 2021 (1Q21).

________________________1 The information contained in this report is unaudited and is presented in accordance with Chilean Bank GAAP as defined by the Financial Markets Commission (CMF).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1635855 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Banco Santander-Chile stands at 5.28% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.17%.

The market cap for BSAC stock reached $9.03 billion, with 471.12 million shares outstanding and 154.63 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 460.32K shares, BSAC reached a trading volume of 1635855 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Banco Santander-Chile [BSAC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BSAC shares is $22.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BSAC stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Banco Santander-Chile shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 04, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 04, 2019, representing the official price target for Banco Santander-Chile stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Banco Santander-Chile is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for BSAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 33.15.

How has BSAC stock performed recently?

Banco Santander-Chile [BSAC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.48. With this latest performance, BSAC shares dropped by -22.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BSAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.32 for Banco Santander-Chile [BSAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.31, while it was recorded at 22.28 for the last single week of trading, and 19.49 for the last 200 days.

Banco Santander-Chile [BSAC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Banco Santander-Chile [BSAC] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.85. Banco Santander-Chile’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.06.

Return on Total Capital for BSAC is now 3.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Banco Santander-Chile [BSAC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 443.86. Additionally, BSAC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 81.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 341.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.81.

Earnings analysis for Banco Santander-Chile [BSAC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Banco Santander-Chile posted 0.36/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.38/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -5.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BSAC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Banco Santander-Chile go to 15.80%.

Insider trade positions for Banco Santander-Chile [BSAC]

Positions in Banco Santander-Chile stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 40 institutional holders increased their position in Banco Santander-Chile [NYSE:BSAC] by around 3,715,580 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 8,252,996 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 37,854,387 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,822,963 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BSAC stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,830,855 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 1,603,276 shares during the same period.