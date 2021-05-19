Market Analysts see JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] gaining to $25. Time to buy?

JetBlue Airways Corporation [NASDAQ: JBLU] surged by $0.13 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $20.49 during the day while it closed the day at $20.04. The company report on May 17, 2021 that JetBlue Announces CFO Transition.

JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) announced that Ursula Hurley, head of treasury and investor relations, has been named acting chief financial officer. She succeeds Steve Priest, who has decided to leave JetBlue effective June 11, 2021 to pursue a new opportunity. Hurley will assume the role of acting chief financial officer effective June 12, 2021, in addition to her current duties.

Hurley began her career at JetBlue 17 years ago. She has been responsible for debt and cash management, cash flow, fuel and interest rate hedging, strategic sourcing, and fleet strategy, including aircraft and engine sourcing. Her role was recently expanded to manage JetBlue’s relationship with the investor community.

JetBlue Airways Corporation stock has also gained 5.20% of its value over the past 7 days. However, JBLU stock has inclined by 18.44% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 41.53% and gained 37.83% year-on date.

The market cap for JBLU stock reached $6.11 billion, with 316.30 million shares outstanding and 314.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.43M shares, JBLU reached a trading volume of 6260664 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JBLU shares is $21.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JBLU stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for JetBlue Airways Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 13, 2021, representing the official price target for JetBlue Airways Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on JBLU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JetBlue Airways Corporation is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for JBLU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.58.

JBLU stock trade performance evaluation

JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.20. With this latest performance, JBLU shares dropped by -0.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 123.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JBLU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.99 for JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.08, while it was recorded at 19.40 for the last single week of trading, and 15.42 for the last 200 days.

JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] shares currently have an operating margin of -67.30 and a Gross Margin at -63.58. JetBlue Airways Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -45.79.

Return on Total Capital for JBLU is now -22.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.32. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -30.95, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 144.98. Additionally, JBLU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 130.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.36.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.JetBlue Airways Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, JetBlue Airways Corporation posted -2.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.92/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -5.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JBLU.

JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,067 million, or 81.70% of JBLU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JBLU stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 42,190,411, which is approximately 11.242% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 28,147,393 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $564.07 million in JBLU stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $541.08 million in JBLU stock with ownership of nearly 4.428% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in JetBlue Airways Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 180 institutional holders increased their position in JetBlue Airways Corporation [NASDAQ:JBLU] by around 32,401,801 shares. Additionally, 161 investors decreased positions by around 29,273,088 shares, while 71 investors held positions by with 192,796,017 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 254,470,906 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JBLU stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,247,195 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 3,775,608 shares during the same period.