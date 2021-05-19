Market Analysts see Core-Mark Holding Company Inc. [CORE] falling to $35. Time to buy?

Core-Mark Holding Company Inc. [NASDAQ: CORE] surged by $2.89 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $45.58 during the day while it closed the day at $45.08. The company report on May 19, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith Announces an Investigation of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (Nasdaq – CORE).

Law office of Brodsky & Smith announces that it is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (“Core-Mark” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq – CORE) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law in connection with the agreement to be acquired byPerformance Food Group Company (“PFG”) (NYSE – PFGC). Under the terms of the agreement, Core-Mark shareholders will receive only $23.875 per share in cash and 0.44 PFG shares for each Core-Mark share they own.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The investigation concerns whether the Core-Mark Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether PFG is paying too little for the Company.

Core-Mark Holding Company Inc. stock has also gained 5.85% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CORE stock has inclined by 45.84% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 30.03% and gained 53.49% year-on date.

The market cap for CORE stock reached $2.00 billion, with 45.20 million shares outstanding and 44.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 235.68K shares, CORE reached a trading volume of 8298532 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Core-Mark Holding Company Inc. [CORE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CORE shares is $41.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CORE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Core-Mark Holding Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 20, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $29 to $28. The new note on the price target was released on February 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Core-Mark Holding Company Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Sidoti analysts kept a Neutral rating on CORE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Core-Mark Holding Company Inc. is set at 1.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for CORE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for CORE in the course of the last twelve months was 18.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

CORE stock trade performance evaluation

Core-Mark Holding Company Inc. [CORE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.85. With this latest performance, CORE shares gained by 5.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 71.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CORE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.59 for Core-Mark Holding Company Inc. [CORE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.10, while it was recorded at 42.51 for the last single week of trading, and 33.84 for the last 200 days.

Core-Mark Holding Company Inc. [CORE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Core-Mark Holding Company Inc. [CORE] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.56 and a Gross Margin at +5.23. Core-Mark Holding Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.37.

Return on Total Capital for CORE is now 7.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.49. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Core-Mark Holding Company Inc. [CORE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 90.58. Additionally, CORE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 82.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Core-Mark Holding Company Inc. [CORE] managed to generate an average of $8,389 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 35.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 8.38.Core-Mark Holding Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Core-Mark Holding Company Inc. [CORE] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Core-Mark Holding Company Inc. posted 0.52/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.3/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 73.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CORE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Core-Mark Holding Company Inc. go to 3.60%.

Core-Mark Holding Company Inc. [CORE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,879 million, or 92.30% of CORE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CORE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,093,491, which is approximately 4.785% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,883,212 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $220.13 million in CORE stocks shares; and VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $141.22 million in CORE stock with ownership of nearly -1.352% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Core-Mark Holding Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 79 institutional holders increased their position in Core-Mark Holding Company Inc. [NASDAQ:CORE] by around 2,579,136 shares. Additionally, 90 investors decreased positions by around 1,965,107 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 37,144,874 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,689,117 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CORE stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 957,132 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 336,384 shares during the same period.