Market Analysts see Axon Enterprise Inc. [AXON] gaining to $179. Time to buy?

Axon Enterprise Inc. [NASDAQ: AXON] slipped around -10.16 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $123.43 at the close of the session, down -7.61%. The company report on May 11, 2021 that Axon Launches New Virtual Reality Simulator Training for ‘s Public Safety Challenges.

New simulator training offers complex situations and real-time feedback to provide officers with an immersive training experience.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Axon (Nasdaq: AXON), the global leader in connected public safety technologies, announced the launch of its first wireless Virtual Reality (VR) Simulator Training. Axon’s VR Simulator will provide immersive virtual reality content that can help officers develop critical thinking, de-escalation and tactical skills.

Axon Enterprise Inc. stock is now 0.73% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AXON Stock saw the intraday high of $134.46 and lowest of $121.09 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 212.37, which means current price is +6.80% above from all time high which was touched on 02/11/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 479.06K shares, AXON reached a trading volume of 1136167 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Axon Enterprise Inc. [AXON]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AXON shares is $171.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AXON stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Axon Enterprise Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 12, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Axon Enterprise Inc. is set at 6.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for AXON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for AXON in the course of the last twelve months was 1488.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.70.

How has AXON stock performed recently?

Axon Enterprise Inc. [AXON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.46. With this latest performance, AXON shares dropped by -18.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 64.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AXON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.87 for Axon Enterprise Inc. [AXON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 144.21, while it was recorded at 128.02 for the last single week of trading, and 125.90 for the last 200 days.

Axon Enterprise Inc. [AXON]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Axon Enterprise Inc. [AXON] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.08 and a Gross Margin at +61.13. Axon Enterprise Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.25.

Return on Total Capital for AXON is now -1.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Axon Enterprise Inc. [AXON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.50. Additionally, AXON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Axon Enterprise Inc. [AXON] managed to generate an average of -$1,008 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.Axon Enterprise Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

Earnings analysis for Axon Enterprise Inc. [AXON]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Axon Enterprise Inc. posted -0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -106.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AXON. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Axon Enterprise Inc. go to 18.80%.

Insider trade positions for Axon Enterprise Inc. [AXON]

There are presently around $6,213 million, or 81.80% of AXON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AXON stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,292,313, which is approximately 2.995% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,801,153 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $716.04 million in AXON stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $535.62 million in AXON stock with ownership of nearly 0.234% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Axon Enterprise Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 196 institutional holders increased their position in Axon Enterprise Inc. [NASDAQ:AXON] by around 5,044,817 shares. Additionally, 202 investors decreased positions by around 7,039,478 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 38,255,684 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,339,979 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AXON stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 609,616 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 372,514 shares during the same period.