Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. [LIXT] is 1.57% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: LIXT] price surged by 14.59 percent to reach at $0.41.

May 19 – 20, 2021.

Presentation times and weblinks released for over 60 presenting companies.

A sum of 1557626 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.09M shares. Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $3.60 and dropped to a low of $2.68 until finishing in the latest session at $3.22.

Guru’s Opinion on Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. [LIXT]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. is set at 0.29 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.57.

LIXT Stock Performance Analysis:

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. [LIXT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.00. With this latest performance, LIXT shares gained by 34.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LIXT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.07 for Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. [LIXT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.12, while it was recorded at 2.78 for the last single week of trading, and 4.56 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for LIXT is now -87.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -87.69. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -87.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -82.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. [LIXT] managed to generate an average of -$816,220 per employee.Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 32.50 and a Current Ratio set at 32.50.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. [LIXT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4 million, or 17.30% of LIXT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LIXT stocks are: ALMANACK INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC. with ownership of 1,042,105, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 48.00% of the total institutional ownership; SANTA MONICA PARTNERS LP, holding 166,667 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.54 million in LIXT stocks shares; and SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.26 million in LIXT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

7 institutional holders increased their position in Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:LIXT] by around 1,168,599 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 58,789 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 107,878 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,335,266 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LIXT stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,168,599 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 58,789 shares during the same period.