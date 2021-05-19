Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV] Stock trading around $87.09 per share: What’s Next?

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [NYSE: LYV] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.04% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.27%. The company report on May 14, 2021 that Live Nation Entertainment To Participate In J.P. Morgan’s Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference & Bernstein’s Strategic Decisions Conference 2021.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV), the world’s leading live entertainment company, announced that management will participate in fireside chats at J.P. Morgan’s 49th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Wednesday, May 26th, 2021 at 10:25 a.m. P.T. and Bernstein’s 37th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on Thursday, June 3rd, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. P.T.

A live webcast of both sessions will be accessible from the “News / Events” section of the company’s website at investors.livenationentertainment.com.

Over the last 12 months, LYV stock rose by 88.71%. The one-year Live Nation Entertainment Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -2.46. The average equity rating for LYV stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $18.03 billion, with 214.53 million shares outstanding and 144.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.23M shares, LYV stock reached a trading volume of 5438939 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LYV shares is $85.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LYV stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $88 to $96. The new note on the price target was released on May 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. is set at 3.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for LYV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.94.

LYV Stock Performance Analysis:

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.27. With this latest performance, LYV shares gained by 6.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 88.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LYV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.29 for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 83.65, while it was recorded at 83.31 for the last single week of trading, and 69.68 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Live Nation Entertainment Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV] shares currently have an operating margin of -87.53 and a Gross Margin at -0.14. Live Nation Entertainment Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -92.59.

Return on Total Capital for LYV is now -24.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -29.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -511.34, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.98. Additionally, LYV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 107.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV] managed to generate an average of -$210,165 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Live Nation Entertainment Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

LYV Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Live Nation Entertainment Inc. posted -2.67/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -2.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -28.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LYV.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $13,782 million, or 74.90% of LYV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LYV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,013,423, which is approximately -0.261% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, holding 12,565,167 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.09 billion in LYV stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $999.38 million in LYV stock with ownership of nearly 206.908% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 231 institutional holders increased their position in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [NYSE:LYV] by around 18,080,410 shares. Additionally, 241 investors decreased positions by around 20,669,771 shares, while 79 investors held positions by with 119,496,011 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 158,246,192 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LYV stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,495,782 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 7,183,245 shares during the same period.