Liquidity Services Inc. [LQDT] moved down -8.10: Why It’s Important

Liquidity Services Inc. [NASDAQ: LQDT] loss -8.10% on the last trading session, reaching $25.86 price per share at the time. The company report on May 6, 2021 that Liquidity Services Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results.

Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) of $207.3 million — Revenue of $61.8 million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

GAAP Net Income of $5.3 million — Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA of $9.4 million.

Liquidity Services Inc. represents 33.49 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $873.29 million with the latest information. LQDT stock price has been found in the range of $25.75 to $28.76.

If compared to the average trading volume of 442.91K shares, LQDT reached a trading volume of 1180404 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Liquidity Services Inc. [LQDT]:

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Liquidity Services Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 06, 2016. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $8 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on February 05, 2016, representing the official price target for Liquidity Services Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $11 to $8, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on LQDT stock. On May 09, 2014, analysts decreased their price target for LQDT shares from 30 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Liquidity Services Inc. is set at 1.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for LQDT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for LQDT in the course of the last twelve months was 15.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for LQDT stock

Liquidity Services Inc. [LQDT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.19. With this latest performance, LQDT shares gained by 47.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 193.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 418.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LQDT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.84 for Liquidity Services Inc. [LQDT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.89, while it was recorded at 27.03 for the last single week of trading, and 14.03 for the last 200 days.

Liquidity Services Inc. [LQDT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Liquidity Services Inc. [LQDT] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.60 and a Gross Margin at +50.32. Liquidity Services Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.83.

Return on Total Capital for LQDT is now -2.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.20. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.31, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Liquidity Services Inc. [LQDT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.36. Additionally, LQDT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Liquidity Services Inc. [LQDT] managed to generate an average of -$6,575 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 24.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.07.Liquidity Services Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Liquidity Services Inc. [LQDT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Liquidity Services Inc. posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 133.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LQDT.

An analysis of insider ownership at Liquidity Services Inc. [LQDT]

There are presently around $598 million, or 66.20% of LQDT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LQDT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,270,400, which is approximately 5.034% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 2,384,964 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $61.67 million in LQDT stocks shares; and STALEY CAPITAL ADVISERS INC, currently with $59.48 million in LQDT stock with ownership of nearly 2.679% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Liquidity Services Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 63 institutional holders increased their position in Liquidity Services Inc. [NASDAQ:LQDT] by around 3,466,320 shares. Additionally, 66 investors decreased positions by around 2,284,333 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 17,376,763 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,127,416 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LQDT stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,788,730 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 1,022,251 shares during the same period.