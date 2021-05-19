Ladenburg Thalmann slashes price target on Nano-X Imaging Ltd. [NNOX] – find out why.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. [NASDAQ: NNOX] gained 12.52% or 2.7 points to close at $24.27 with a heavy trading volume of 3036518 shares. The company report on May 17, 2021 that Nanox to Participate in Berenberg Virtual Conference.

NANO-X IMAGING LTD (NASDAQ: NNOX) (“Nanox” or the “Company”), an innovative medical imaging technology company, announces that Nanox’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ran Poliakine will make a presentation and the leadership team will host investor 1×1 meetings during the Berenberg Virtual Conference, which is being held May 18th through May 20th.

Mr. Poliakine’ s presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, May 19, at 9:00am ET. The presentation will be accessible via a live webcast at: https://kvgo.com/berenberg-tarrytown-conference/nano-x-imaging-may-2021.

It opened the trading session at $21.57, the shares rose to $25.50 and dropped to $21.42, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NNOX points out that the company has recorded -32.71% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -27.4% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.73M shares, NNOX reached to a volume of 3036518 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Nano-X Imaging Ltd. [NNOX]:

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $70, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on NNOX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. is set at 2.84

Trading performance analysis for NNOX stock

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. [NNOX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.94. With this latest performance, NNOX shares dropped by -25.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.71% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NNOX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.86 for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. [NNOX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.26, while it was recorded at 22.00 for the last single week of trading.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. [NNOX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for NNOX is now -39.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -39.25. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -39.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nano-X Imaging Ltd. [NNOX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.62. Additionally, NNOX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nano-X Imaging Ltd. [NNOX] managed to generate an average of -$876,300 per employee.Nano-X Imaging Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.10 and a Current Ratio set at 12.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Nano-X Imaging Ltd. [NNOX]

There are presently around $68 million, or 11.00% of NNOX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NNOX stocks are: SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP with ownership of 471,480, which is approximately 1024.285% of the company’s market cap and around 28.01% of the total institutional ownership; CREDIT SUISSE AG/, holding 452,418 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.98 million in NNOX stocks shares; and LONGITUDE (CAYMAN) LTD., currently with $5.76 million in NNOX stock with ownership of nearly 29.995% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 46 institutional holders increased their position in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. [NASDAQ:NNOX] by around 905,991 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 709,080 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 1,175,892 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,790,963 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NNOX stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 300,188 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 235,757 shares during the same period.