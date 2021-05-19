JP Morgan slashes price target on B2Gold Corp. [BTG] – find out why.

B2Gold Corp. [AMEX: BTG] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.19% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.91%. The company report on May 5, 2021 that B2Gold Reports Strong Q1 2021 Results; Quarterly Total Gold Production of 220,644 oz, 9% Above Budget; Cash Operating Costs and All-In Sustaining Costs Lower than Budget.

B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO) (NYSE AMERICAN: BTG) (NSX: B2G) (“B2Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce its operational and financial results for the first quarter of 2021. The Company previously released its gold production and gold revenue results for the first quarter of 2021. All dollar figures are in United States dollars unless otherwise indicated.

2021 First Quarter Highlights.

Over the last 12 months, BTG stock rose by 0.76%. The one-year B2Gold Corp. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -51.43. The average equity rating for BTG stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.57 billion, with 1.05 billion shares outstanding and 1.04 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.09M shares, BTG stock reached a trading volume of 7946167 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on B2Gold Corp. [BTG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTG shares is $3.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTG stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for B2Gold Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 19, 2020, representing the official price target for B2Gold Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for B2Gold Corp. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.17.

BTG Stock Performance Analysis:

B2Gold Corp. [BTG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.91. With this latest performance, BTG shares gained by 6.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.34 for B2Gold Corp. [BTG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.81, while it was recorded at 5.14 for the last single week of trading, and 5.65 for the last 200 days.

Insight into B2Gold Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and B2Gold Corp. [BTG] shares currently have an operating margin of +49.70 and a Gross Margin at +53.57. B2Gold Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +35.11.

Return on Total Capital for BTG is now 36.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 26.91. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.76, with Return on Assets sitting at 21.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, B2Gold Corp. [BTG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.28. Additionally, BTG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.83.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 49.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.

BTG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, B2Gold Corp. posted 0/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BTG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for B2Gold Corp. go to 15.80%.

B2Gold Corp. [BTG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,138 million, or 70.42% of BTG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BTG stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 118,526,641, which is approximately -8.376% of the company’s market cap and around 1.18% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 97,140,279 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $514.84 million in BTG stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $223.99 million in BTG stock with ownership of nearly 4.335% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in B2Gold Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 136 institutional holders increased their position in B2Gold Corp. [AMEX:BTG] by around 43,060,272 shares. Additionally, 103 investors decreased positions by around 57,771,527 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 491,222,806 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 592,054,605 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BTG stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,151,031 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 17,626,415 shares during the same period.