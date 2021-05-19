Iterum Therapeutics plc [ITRM] moved up 1.85: Why It’s Important

Iterum Therapeutics plc [NASDAQ: ITRM] surged by $0.02 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $1.18 during the day while it closed the day at $1.10. The company report on May 14, 2021 that Iterum Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

FDA Review of NDA for Oral Sulopenem Continues; Current Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date of July 25, 2021.

Cash Runway into First Half of 2023.

Iterum Therapeutics plc stock has also gained 6.80% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ITRM stock has declined by -49.54% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 111.54% and gained 11.22% year-on date.

The market cap for ITRM stock reached $182.07 million, with 179.14 million shares outstanding and 175.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.23M shares, ITRM reached a trading volume of 7744827 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Iterum Therapeutics plc [ITRM]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Iterum Therapeutics plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $7 to $2. The new note on the price target was released on June 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Iterum Therapeutics plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Iterum Therapeutics plc is set at 0.10

ITRM stock trade performance evaluation

Iterum Therapeutics plc [ITRM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.80. With this latest performance, ITRM shares gained by 7.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 111.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ITRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.79 for Iterum Therapeutics plc [ITRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3044, while it was recorded at 1.0420 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0913 for the last 200 days.

Iterum Therapeutics plc [ITRM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Iterum Therapeutics plc [ITRM] managed to generate an average of -$7,429,429 per employee.Iterum Therapeutics plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Iterum Therapeutics plc [ITRM] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Iterum Therapeutics plc posted -0.8/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.81/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ITRM.

Iterum Therapeutics plc [ITRM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $9 million, or 9.30% of ITRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ITRM stocks are: CANAAN PARTNERS X LLC with ownership of 1,733,170, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; FRAZIER MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 1,538,316 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.69 million in ITRM stocks shares; and NEW LEAF VENTURE PARTNERS, L.L.C., currently with $1.6 million in ITRM stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Iterum Therapeutics plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 38 institutional holders increased their position in Iterum Therapeutics plc [NASDAQ:ITRM] by around 2,711,002 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 1,771,293 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 3,398,127 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,880,422 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ITRM stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,141,505 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 1,747,985 shares during the same period.